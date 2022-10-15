Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Day 1 2023 Event Reportedly Canceled
A new report has surfaced claiming that the 2023 WWE Day 1 event has been canceled. According to WrestleNomics, WWE will not be presenting the event, which only premiered back in January of this year. This means that as of right now there will be no premium live event between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/17/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live on the USA Network from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Bobby Lashley is already speaking on the mic from in the ring, going on about Brock Lesnar. He calls Lesnar to the ring. Corey Graves welcomes us to RAW and he’s joined at ringside by Kevin Patrick. They talk about how Lesnar attacked Lashley last week, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bully Ray Thinks Two Stars Are “Too Nice” To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Ray shared his belief that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre being nice has held them back in their careers. “Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho’s New AEW Roles Revealed, Jericho Contract Update, Tony Khan and Jericho Comment
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has a new AEW contract, but also increased roles and responsibilities with the company. We noted before how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan revealed to Sports Illustrated that Jericho has signed a new contract that will keep him with the company through 2025. You can click here for Khan’s earlier comments praising Jericho.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Star Of All Time
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on John Cena during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer noted that John Cena is the single greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Angle has a simple reason as to why he believes this. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Remembers When Vince McMahon Decided To Take A Chance On Rey Mysterio As A Main Event Act In WWE
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero spoke about WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, and how the now-retired Vince McMahon was not keen on letting the lucha-libre legend be a main event act due to his size, but eventually coming around and giving the former world champion a chance. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
A new tag team match has been revealed for tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT. WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s show. Lee and Hayes have feuded for the past several weeks as they prepare to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Provides Updates on the Future of ROH – ROH TV Returning Soon, More PPV
ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan is teasing a big announcement on the status of the weekly ROH TV show soon. Khan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said “great news” on ROH TV will be announced soon. He also said the success of July’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view has ensured that ROH will continue to produce pay-per-view events.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Talk on WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Tonight
The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight. WWE went into the week with a major round of promotion for NXT, which actually began on last week’s SmackDown, and continued on RAW last night. WWE has several main roster Superstars booked for tonight’s show, which is a part of more brand crossover that the company has planned. The major promotion was planned as part of the effort to beat AEW Dynamite tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite 10/18/22 Results
It’s a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite this week, which I will refer to as Tuesday Night Titans going forward. Let’s check out the card:. Ring of Honor World Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Dalton Castle. AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. AEW Interim...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Kratos vs. Question Mark (with Aron Stevens) EC3 vs. Mercurio. Angelina Love in action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,734 tickets and there are 490 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis –...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 10/21/2022
The October 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Tag Team Title Match and More Announced For AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Rampage on TNT, which will feature The Acclaimed defending the tag team titles and more action from your favorite AEW stars. -The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Athletes for the AEW Tag Team Titles, If The Acclaimed win they get their “Scissor...
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Final Battle PPV Date and Location Revealed
AEW has announced details on the next Ring of Honor pay-per-view. ROH Final Battle will take place on December 10th from the DFW Metroplex in Arlington Texas. This is the third pay-per-view event that ROH has run under the Tony Khan era, the first being Supercard of Honor back in April, and the second being Death Before Dishonor back in July.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Adam Page Stretchered Out During AEW Dynamite Main Event, Moxley Wins Due To Referee Stoppage
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati was headlined by the highly-anticipated world title matchup between champion Jon Moxley and challenger, Adam Page. The Hangman earned the title opportunity by winning the Rampage Royale a few weeks ago, his first shot at becoming a two-time champion since he lost to CM Punk at Double or Nothing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Retains The ROH World Title On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured Chris Jericho successfully defending the Ring of Honor World title against Dalton Castle, who despite putting up a great effort was not able to survive The Ocho’s devstating Judas Effect finisher. This marks Jericho’s third successful defense of the ROH world title since dethroning...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Set for Rare Meet & Greet for AEW Fans at Daily’s Place
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan is set to make a rare appearance for fans later this month. AEW has announced that Khan will appear for a free meet & greet at AEW’s homebase of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL on Thursday, October 20 at 4:30pm ET. This will be before the live AEW Rampage that night.
