ramblinwreck.com
Jackets to Battle Cavaliers Under the Lights on Thursday
LB Charlie Thomas (1 – above) is the only NCAA Division I FBS player this season and one of only four FBS players since 2000 with as many as 45 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through his team’s first six games of the season.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Resurges into Top 10 in AVCA Top 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Georgia Tech volleyball (13-4, 6-2 ACC) has been ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The White and Gold’s reentry into the top 10 ties the seventh highest ranking received by the Yellow Jackets in program history, joining the 2003 squad.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets-Noles to Kick Off at Noon on Oct. 29
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Oct. 29 game at Florida State will kick off at noon and be televised nationally on ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday. Georgia Tech has won two-straight and four of its last six matchups with...
ramblinwreck.com
Swartz Named to Shooting Guards Watch List
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s Cameron Swartz was one of 20 shooting guards named to the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the candidates on Tuesday after a national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the initial watch list of 20 shooting guards.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech In Championship at ITA Southeast Regionals
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will compete for the ITA Southeast Regionals doubles and singles titles on Monday after Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura advanced through Sunday’s matches. Lee will compete in the singles final, while Lee and Sharabura will seek the doubles title. Singles.
ramblinwreck.com
Lee, Sharabura Win Doubles Title at ITA Regionals
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s top-ranked doubles team of Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura took home the ITA Southeast Regional doubles title on Monday. Lee also competed in the singles final. Georgia Tech played host to the five-day tournament at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Singles. In a...
