– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live on the USA Network from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Bobby Lashley is already speaking on the mic from in the ring, going on about Brock Lesnar. He calls Lesnar to the ring. Corey Graves welcomes us to RAW and he’s joined at ringside by Kevin Patrick. They talk about how Lesnar attacked Lashley last week, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title.

1 DAY AGO