Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
Major Name Set To Miss WWE Raw Tonight
WWE has been going through some big changes ever since Triple H was put in charge of creative, but it doesn’t look like The Game will be in attendance for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. PWInsider is reporting that the WWE Chief Content Officer and Head...
First Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The first match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This will be a non-title match, but could lead to another title shot for Bayley.
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Star Of All Time
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on John Cena during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer noted that John Cena is the single greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Angle has a simple reason as to why he believes this. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/17/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live on the USA Network from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Bobby Lashley is already speaking on the mic from in the ring, going on about Brock Lesnar. He calls Lesnar to the ring. Corey Graves welcomes us to RAW and he’s joined at ringside by Kevin Patrick. They talk about how Lesnar attacked Lashley last week, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title.
AEW Tag Team Title Match and More Announced For AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Rampage on TNT, which will feature The Acclaimed defending the tag team titles and more action from your favorite AEW stars. -The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Athletes for the AEW Tag Team Titles, If The Acclaimed win they get their “Scissor...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
AEW Reportedly Launching Another TV Show
AEW Dynamite officially launched three years ago and the company has since expanded with AEW Rampage. It seems that Warner Bros. Discovery is happy with AEW as another show is in the works. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW is set to produce a documentary show that will focus on...
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,734 tickets and there are 490 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis –...
Opening Betting Odds For WWE NXT Title Match At Halloween Havoc
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov at the upcoming WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Breakker as the -500 favorite to retain the title while Dragunov +350 and McDonagh +750 are the underdogs, according to Betonline.com.
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Kratos vs. Question Mark (with Aron Stevens) EC3 vs. Mercurio. Angelina Love in action.
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
A new tag team match has been revealed for tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT. WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s show. Lee and Hayes have feuded for the past several weeks as they prepare to...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 10/21/2022
The October 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Kurt Angle Remembers When Vince McMahon Decided To Take A Chance On Rey Mysterio As A Main Event Act In WWE
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero spoke about WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, and how the now-retired Vince McMahon was not keen on letting the lucha-libre legend be a main event act due to his size, but eventually coming around and giving the former world champion a chance. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
AEW Dynamite 10/18/22 Results
It’s a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite this week, which I will refer to as Tuesday Night Titans going forward. Let’s check out the card:. Ring of Honor World Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Dalton Castle. AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. AEW Interim...
Chris Jericho Retains The ROH World Title On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured Chris Jericho successfully defending the Ring of Honor World title against Dalton Castle, who despite putting up a great effort was not able to survive The Ocho’s devstating Judas Effect finisher. This marks Jericho’s third successful defense of the ROH world title since dethroning...
Jon Moxley vs. MJF For The AEW World Title Set To Main Event Full Gear PPV
AEW has its main event matchup for their Full Gear pay-per-view. Following the awkward ending to the Dynamite main event MJF came out to cash-in his chip on Jon Moxley, but MJF instead decided that he wanted to face the Purveyor of Violence at his best. He then told him that the match will take place at the November 10th event, which takes place from the Salt of the Earth’s hometown of Long Island.
Bully Ray Thinks Two Stars Are “Too Nice” To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Ray shared his belief that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre being nice has held them back in their careers. “Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and...
Adam Page Stretchered Out During AEW Dynamite Main Event, Moxley Wins Due To Referee Stoppage
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati was headlined by the highly-anticipated world title matchup between champion Jon Moxley and challenger, Adam Page. The Hangman earned the title opportunity by winning the Rampage Royale a few weeks ago, his first shot at becoming a two-time champion since he lost to CM Punk at Double or Nothing.
