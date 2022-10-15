ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dora, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Catfish 100.1

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Your Tuesday Outlook

-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land

One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa

The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa

-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning

Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Bite This: Will Tuscaloosa’s Daylight Donuts Make This Donut Snob Happy?

I’ve wanted to try Daylight Donuts for a long time. Every time I drive by there are always cars at the drive-thru. That’s a good sign. My father loved all things donuts. For his alone time, he would venture out to the corner store, coffee shop, diner, or whatever, for a cup of coffee and a donut. He did a whole thing where he dunked his donut in his coffee; so naturally, I picked up that habit as well.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

First In-Person Moundville Native American Festival Since 2019 Set For This Week

The University of Alabama will host the first in-person Moundville Native American Festival since 2019 this week at its Moundville Archaeological Park. The festival will run from Wednesday through Saturday and is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. Several prominent Native American performers will be featured, including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy