Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
University of Tennessee Creates Go Fund Me To Replace Goalposts
Tennessee fans all over have reason to celebrate. After 15 years, the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide of Alabama in a wild 52-49 finish. The game-winning field goal by Tennessee sent a dart straight through the hearts of Alabama fans. What made it even worse is that Alabama had a...
Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Beren Melouk
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Beren...
Your Tuesday Outlook
-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches
Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
UA Chancellor Dispels Rumors About Taking Over Tuscaloosa’s DCH System
There are no current plans for the University of Alabama System to purchase or take over Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, Chancellor Finis St. John said during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. The chancellor's comments came during a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama's Public Affairs Council led by...
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa
-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Skyland Elementary School’s Rising Star Student the Month: Amari Rice
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Amari...
Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning
Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29
An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
University of Alabama Celebrates Record-Breaking Fundraising Year
The University of Alabama raised nearly $226 million dollars this fiscal year ending Sept. 30, setting a new record. The money raised came from a combination of charitable gifts and pledges from nearly 60,000 donors. This record-breaking achievement follows the one-year anniversary of the public launch of The Rising Tide...
Bite This: Will Tuscaloosa’s Daylight Donuts Make This Donut Snob Happy?
I’ve wanted to try Daylight Donuts for a long time. Every time I drive by there are always cars at the drive-thru. That’s a good sign. My father loved all things donuts. For his alone time, he would venture out to the corner store, coffee shop, diner, or whatever, for a cup of coffee and a donut. He did a whole thing where he dunked his donut in his coffee; so naturally, I picked up that habit as well.
Tuscaloosa Businessman Stan Pate Giving Cash and Charity Donations to Local Radio Listeners
Stan Pate, a Tuscaloosa businessman and real estate developer, is giving away more than $50,000 to listeners of a Tuscaloosa radio station and the charities of their choice this week. Pate joined the Steve & DC Morning Show on Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's 95.3 The Bear Monday, where he announced he...
University of Alabama’s Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity Kicks Out Members After Investigation
A fraternity on the campus of the University of Alabama has kicked out some of its members after an investigation into their conduct, the Thread learned Tuesday. A spokesperson for the University confirmed the sanctions and said the University is conducting its own review of the matter, but declined to provide any specifics about the matter Tuesday.
First In-Person Moundville Native American Festival Since 2019 Set For This Week
The University of Alabama will host the first in-person Moundville Native American Festival since 2019 this week at its Moundville Archaeological Park. The festival will run from Wednesday through Saturday and is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. Several prominent Native American performers will be featured, including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
