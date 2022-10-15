Read full article on original website
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
Kurt Angle Remembers When Vince McMahon Decided To Take A Chance On Rey Mysterio As A Main Event Act In WWE
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero spoke about WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, and how the now-retired Vince McMahon was not keen on letting the lucha-libre legend be a main event act due to his size, but eventually coming around and giving the former world champion a chance. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Backstage Talk on WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Tonight
The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight. WWE went into the week with a major round of promotion for NXT, which actually began on last week’s SmackDown, and continued on RAW last night. WWE has several main roster Superstars booked for tonight’s show, which is a part of more brand crossover that the company has planned. The major promotion was planned as part of the effort to beat AEW Dynamite tonight.
Bret Hart Praises ‘Master’ Villain Jerry Lawler
Bret Hart spoke about memorable matches he’s had in WWE against Glenn Jacobs and Jerry “The King” Lawler on the most recent edition of “Table For 3. The episode featured Hart, Lawler, and Kane. In 1995 at King of the Ring, Hart and Lawler would square...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. *The debuting Bollywood Boyz vs. The Gunn Club. *Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. *Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Jeremy Prophet & Jessica Leary.
WWE Day 1 2023 Event Reportedly Canceled
A new report has surfaced claiming that the 2023 WWE Day 1 event has been canceled. According to WrestleNomics, WWE will not be presenting the event, which only premiered back in January of this year. This means that as of right now there will be no premium live event between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
Clark Connors Wants To Be The Brock Lesnar Of NJPW’s Junior Division
Clark Connors shared his goal of being the NJPW Junior Division’s version of Brock Lesnar while speaking with Ringsiders Wrestling for a new interview. Here are the highlights:. The market for NJPW in the UK:. “I think so. I think New Japan, for some reason there’s that connection between...
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Star Of All Time
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on John Cena during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer noted that John Cena is the single greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Angle has a simple reason as to why he believes this. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE...
Bully Ray Thinks Two Stars Are “Too Nice” To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Ray shared his belief that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre being nice has held them back in their careers. “Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and...
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Kratos vs. Question Mark (with Aron Stevens) EC3 vs. Mercurio. Angelina Love in action.
Backstage Notes on Cameron Grimes Working More WWE Main Roster Dates
WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is expected to work more main roster dates in the near future. As noted, Grimes appeared on last night’s RAW to recruit Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to face The Schism on tonight’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT. Grimes also wrestled Akira Tozawa in a pre-RAW WWE Main Event match (spoilers here) to air later this week.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Backstage News on Baron Corbin and JBL’s “Modern Day Wrestling God” Storyline, JBL Makes Bold Claim, Corbin Sends Warning
WWE has officially moved Baron Corbin to the RAW roster. As noted, last night’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer JBL re-introduce Corbin as The Modern Day Wrestling God, revealing that Corbin was sent from SmackDown to the red brand in a trade that began when Rey Mysterio went from RAW to the blue brand last Friday. After being praised by The Wrestling God, Corbin went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler. Corbin ended up using JBL’s Clothesline From Hell and the fall-away slam during the match, but he also hit Deep Six and finished Ziggler off with the End of Days. JBL noted on commentary how he’s been working with and talking to Corbin, and is confident in his abilities. JBL also promised that the match with Ziggler marked the beginning of Corbin’s emergence on RAW as The Modern Day Wrestling God.
Jim Ross Discusses The Acclaimed’s Rise In AEW
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the AEW commentator spoke about The Acclaimed’s rise in AEW and why they are his favorite team in wrestling:. “Pleasantly surprised they’ve gotten over. They’re two good kids, and they have the...
Eric Bischoff Recalls Raven Not Having a Better Backstory After Debuting In WCW
Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on how Raven would have benefitted from having some additional context when he first joined WCW during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. Bischoff said he was putting heat on himself for not creating a better backstory for Raven:. “That was actually me...
Mike Chioda: ‘I Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Leave AEW For WWE’
Mike Chioda joined “The Universal Wrestling Podcast” to talk about some of his shots with AEW. The former WWE referee noted that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE shocked him earlier this year. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot of talent over there right now,” Chioda said....
Tony Khan Provides Updates on the Future of ROH – ROH TV Returning Soon, More PPV
ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan is teasing a big announcement on the status of the weekly ROH TV show soon. Khan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said “great news” on ROH TV will be announced soon. He also said the success of July’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view has ensured that ROH will continue to produce pay-per-view events.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 10/21/2022
The October 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Tony Khan Set for Rare Meet & Greet for AEW Fans at Daily’s Place
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan is set to make a rare appearance for fans later this month. AEW has announced that Khan will appear for a free meet & greet at AEW’s homebase of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL on Thursday, October 20 at 4:30pm ET. This will be before the live AEW Rampage that night.
Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene Were Backstage At Recent NXT Events
Two former WWE stars were present backstage at recent NXT events. According to Fightful Select, Bobby Fish was brought in to help coach talent, and it is said that he is still on very good terms with WWE. Fish was last seen working for IMPACT Wrestling and is preparing to make his pro-boxing debut following his departure from AEW, but he is not under any type of full-time contract anywhere. WWE had released him in 2021.
