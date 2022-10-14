ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kacey Musgraves closes ACL with Southern charm, special guest

Washed in bright red lighting, a harp ushered Kacey Musgraves onstage to begin her set with the Shakespearean album introduction — and title — “star-crossed.”. As she sang out the song’s title, a looming heart lit up in flames, illuminating Musgraves who basked in the crowd’s cheers.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Boa feathers across campus have students concerned

Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Liveshot: The Marías dazzle ACL audiences with romantic performance

Indie-pop band The Marías gave Austin City Limits attendees a reprieve from the festival’s frenzied crowds Sunday, slowing down the evening with a soothing sunset performance. The Los Angeles band’s debut album CINEMA earned a Grammy nomination last year for Best Engineered Album — a nice send-off for...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Austin Community Protests Following Death of Mahsa Amini

Austin residents and UT students protest at the Texas Capitol on Sept. 26 against the Iranian government following the death of Mahsa Amini. Shezan is a sophomore radio-television-film and journalism double major from Calgary, Canada. Currently, she works as a senior videographer and previously...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Castle Hill Fitness celebrates 20th anniversary, reflects on growth

Walking into a quaint gym between 12th street and Lamar Boulevard, members were warmly greeted by Castle Hill Fitness employees in balloon and paper crowns who served them an array of snacks, cake, free classes and chair massages. Locally-owned Austin fitness and wellness center Castle Hill Fitness Gym & Spa...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Fraternities hang up banners to #SaveDirty’s

Dirty Martin’s Place has faced potential closure due to The City of Austin’s Project Connect since the spring but fraternities around West Campus continue to rally together in support of the nearly 100-year-old business. Project Connect is a multibillion-dollar transit initiative that hopes to eliminate vehicle traffic with...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Men’s basketball uses Texas-OU trip to build culture, bond as team

If it wasn’t already clear that men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard is all about culture, look no further than the team’s apparel, emblazoned with the word across the front. Beard’s Longhorns made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and a couple of plays...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

New UT-Austin research initiative to advance development of biologic therapies

A new UT Austin research initiative will provide funding and support for research into vaccinations and treatments for a wide range of diseases. Texas Biologics is a research effort from the College of Natural Sciences and the Cockrell School of Engineering that focuses on the research and development of biologic therapeutics for illnesses such as infectious diseases, cancer and neurodegeneration.

