Texas State

The Hill

Majority in new poll says democracy is not working well

Slightly more than half of Americans said in a new poll that they believe democracy is not working well. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, published on Wednesday, found 52 percent of those surveyed said that democracy is not working well, while 46 percent of respondents disagreed.

