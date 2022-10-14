Read full article on original website
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
How to plant grass seed and get a greener yard
Want to know how to plant grass seed? Here, we take you through what to do step-by-step to get a greener yard.
Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden
I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
Thinking about what to plant in your yard? Missouri forestry coordinator has these recommendations
There's no easy answer to figuring out what type of tree to plant in your Missouri yard, but one thing's for certain: don't go with an invasive option. Russell Hinnah, the Community Forestry Coordinator for Missouri Department of Conservation, has several Missouri native trees in his own yard and offered a few recommendations along with educating on why invasive trees can wreak havoc in nature.
Here's why invasive plants are a problem and what one Connecticut group is doing about it.
Plants have long traveled the world with humans, purposefully transported and planted in regions they had never grown before. The early colonists brought plants, fruit trees, grasses and grains to the new world, just as corn (maize), squash and beans grown by the Indigenous peoples of North America were introduced to the newcomers. Early white explorers and botanists documented, collected and shipped many wildflowers, shrubs and trees to England and Europe to be enjoyed in gardens and managed landscapes.
