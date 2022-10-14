Read full article on original website
Why Babylon Holdings Stock Plummeted by 15% Today
Next-generation healthcare company Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) was hardly the picture of health on Tuesday. The company's stock took a more than 15% tumble on the day, due largely to a dilutive new share issue. So what. Before market open, Babylon updated investors about that issue, which was first announced...
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%....
Silk Road Medical Prices Public Offering Of About 2.33 Mln Shares At $43.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of about 2.33 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $43.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, Silk Road Medical has granted the underwriters a...
Watsco (WSO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
Watsco, Inc. WSO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20 before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales increased 33% and 15%, respectively. Watsco's...
2 Cheap Dividends (Growing 275%) Insiders Are Buying Hand Over Fist
We have plenty of cheap dividend stocks to buy today. But which ones are really bargains--and which are cheap for a reason?. The P/E ratio won't tip us off. We're heading into a recession. That "E" stands for earnings. Profits can disappear quickly if we're not careful. Let's look past...
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
Why Target Stock Climbed Today
Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) popped 5.4% on Tuesday, following bullish analyst commentary. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe boosted the firm's rating on Target's stock from hold to buy. He sees the discount retail chain's share price rising roughly 18% to $185. Tarlowe acknowledged that Target, like many retailers, is facing...
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $44.67, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Investors will be hoping for strength...
Why You Should Add Vistra (VST) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Vistra Corp.’s VST ongoing transformation generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base, strong liquidity, share repurchase and dividend make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment....
One CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider reduced their stake by 16% in the previous year
From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in CareCloud, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MTBC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it. While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a...
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped While the Market Rose Today
A good day for the stock market isn't necessary beneficial for social media king Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) too. This was proven on Tuesday, as the company's stock slumped by nearly 1% while the S&P 500 index happily bounced to a more than 1% gain. A regulatory defeat across the Atlantic Ocean was the key reason for the stock's decline.
Why Moderna Stock Tripped and Fell on Tuesday
On Tuesday, star biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had one of those rare days in which it declined in price while the broader market rose. On the back of a fresh analyst price-target cut, the company's shares tumbled by nearly 4% in contrast to the S&P 500 index's more than 1% gain.
We Think Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt
Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed the most recent trading day at $55.36, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Super Micro Computer will be looking to display...
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Undervalued Stocks To Watch
Undervalued stocks are those that are trading at a price below their intrinsic value. In other words, they are selling for less than what they are actually worth. There are a number of reasons why a stock may be undervalued, including low earnings, poor future prospects, or negative publicity. However, for savvy investors, undervalued stocks represent an opportunity to buy shares at a discount and then sell them later for a profit.
Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2022: INPX,LMT,CRM,SWIR,SW.TO,SMTC
Technology stocks eased slightly in their Tuesday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.8% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.4% in afternoon trading. In company news, Inpixon (INPX) tumbled almost 42% after the smart-office apps company priced a $15 million private placement of more...
Why Marqeta, Affirm, and Lemonade Soared Today
Shares of high-growth fintech firms Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were rallying today, up 4.8%, 5.4%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The rally in these newly public financial technology stocks wasn't so much from news out of their own businesses, but rather...
Analysts Anticipate UGE Will Reach $20
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: UGE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $19.56 per unit.
