Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

1 DAY AGO