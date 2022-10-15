Read full article on original website
Related
Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”
Deontay Wilder returned to his winning ways on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking Robert Helenius out in the first round with a thunderous right hand. His opponent didn’t just go down, he stayed down with his eyes staring up into the rafters. It was a solid reminder that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has dynamite in his fists.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder apologized to Helenius for knocking him out: “I’m sorry”
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder paid a visit to Robert Helenius last Saturday night to check on him and to apologize for knocking him out in the first round in their main event fight on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deontay was choked up...
BoxingNews24.com
Calling Claressa “Tex-Rex” Shields the Best is a Stretch?
By Ken Hissner: Yes, Claressa Shields may be the best female today but the greatest of all times, as they kept saying Saturday. That’s an insult to Lucia “The Dutch Destroyer” Rijker, 17-0 with 14 stoppages, and Ann “Brown Sugar” Wolfe, 24-1 with 16 stoppages.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
hypebeast.com
Floyd Mayweather Claims $1 Million USD Payout for Answering Call Over Exhibition Bout With Deji
After losing three exhibition fights against Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Alex Wassabi, Deji redeemed himself with a convincing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey, showcasing substantial improvement over his previous bouts. However, with just one official win, the British YouTuber Deji will now be stepping into the ring with one of the all-time greats, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The duo faced off ahead of the weekend and are set to meet in Dubai on November 13.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC expected to order Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr next in final eliminator
By Brian Webber: With one massive right hand, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) left Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in a heap on the canvas in the first round last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Having disposed of the 38-year-old Helenius in his comeback fight,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
'If he touches Silva he's going down': Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya backs YouTube star and underdog Jake Paul to knock out veteran MMA fighter Anderson Silva in their upcoming boxing bout
Jake Paul is set to fight Anderson Silva on October 29 and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes that there is only one winner. Speaking to Inside Fighting, De La Hoya said that he will be backing Paul to win the bout - which he thinks will be decided by a knockout.
MMAmania.com
Oscar De La Hoya picks Jake Paul to knockout Anderson Silva
Oscar De La Hoya knows more than a little about boxing, given that he spent 10 years as a champion before moving on to start Golden Boy Boxing, one of the more established promotions in the sport. According to his shrewd eye, he sees Jake Paul knocking out Anderson Silva when the two meet on Oct. 29, 2022.
Yardbarker
Watch: Caleb Plant tackled by referee for SAVAGE celebration after knockout of the year contender
Caleb Plant produced a knockout-of-the-year contender against Anthony Dirrell before being tackled by the referee for his celebration. Plant, whose only defeat in his professional boxing career came against Canelo Alvarez, is working his way back into world title contention after losing his IBF super middleweight belt. Knocking out Anthony...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin close to being finalized for Nov.26th
By Charles Brun: Dillian ‘The Bodysnatcher’ Whyte and #13 WBO fringe contender Jermaine Franklin are reportedly nearly finalized for November 26th. Franklin, 28, is a fighter that has been mentioned as a possibility for Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) for some time after his fight with Otto Wallin fell through.
Boxing Scene
Shields Wins Big But Baumgardner Might be Biggest Winner: Weekend Afterthoughts
Women’s boxing delivered two events in 2022 that had all the ingredients one could ask for. In Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano, and then this past weekend, fight fans could look forward to fights that had proper but not overlong builds, genuine competitive animosity, and then delivery in the ring. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
hotnewhiphop.com
Anderson Silva Gives An Update On His Retirement Status
Anderson Silva still has to fight Jake Paul. Anderson Silva is one of the biggest legends in the world when it comes to combat sports. If you have been following Silva for a long time, then you would know that he is revered in the UFC. He has beaten some of the sports’ best fighters, and now that he is retired from UFC competition, he has entered the world of boxing.
Boxing Scene
Johnny Nelson: Claressa Shields Was Outstanding, Backed Up Every Boast
This past Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, Claressa Shields avenged her only defeat in a boxing ring - when she outboxed and outfought Savannah Marshall over ten rounds to secure a unanimous decision. For the second time in her career, she became the undisputed world champion in...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping says a win over Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira the lightweight GOAT
Charles Oliveira has a lot on the line this weekend. This Saturday, Oliveira looks to reclaim the lightweight title he lost on the scale when he takes on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. But there could be more up for grabs than just the UFC lightweight title, because according to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, a win will move Oliveira ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the lightweight “Greatest Of All Time” conversation.
BoxingNews24.com
Can George Kambosos Jr come back from loss to Devin Haney?
By Jack Tiernan: George Kambosos Jr suffered his second defeat at the hands of Devin Haney last Saturday night in their much-anticipated rematch. There are now fans wondering if ‘The Emperor’ will be able to come back from this latest career setback. The way that Kambosos was talking...
Comments / 1