News Channel Nebraska
OCT 21 (2:45 PM CT) - Cedar Catholic vs Norfolk Catholic (NCN TV)
NORFOLK - The game between Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online starting at 2:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!. If you...
Sioux City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Record lows broken for many Tuesday morning
We really put the "brr" in "October" this morning as we got really cold Tuesday morning breaking lots of records.
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
Wave of Light in Sioux City lights the night for child loss remembrance
The Wave of Light event on Saturday honored those who have endured the loss of a child.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
KLEM
Le Mars Chamber Boss of the Quarter
Congratulations to Tara Geddes of Floyd Valley Healthcare, who this morning (Tuesday) was honored as the LeMars Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 4th Quarter Boss of the Quarter. Tara has been the Chief Nursing Officer of Floyd Valley Healthcare since January 2022 and carries the respect and admiration of the entire organization. Her demeanor and posture to remain calm and always place our patients first is truly admirable. Tara has been with Floyd Valley Health since 2014.
nwestiowa.com
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
KELOLAND TV
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in Iowa over the last two months. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, the ticket was purchased at KCK’s Food and Fuel...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk tree ordinance tabled for anticipated changes
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A proposed tree ordinance that brought out mixed feelings among council members has been tabled. Two weeks after it was passed on first reading, the Norfolk City Council's tree ordinance was tabled at Monday's meeting. Under the proposed ordinance, citizens wanting to plant or cut trees or shrubs on the city's terrace would require prior written approval from the city through a permit process. However, concerns were expressed over this permit process, with some council members claiming it was an overreach. Nate Powell, Norfolk's parks and rec director, addressed some of those issues at the meeting.
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle crash sends unknown occupants to hospital in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.-- A car crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday sent unknown occupants to the hospital. The crash occurred at 1229 Omaha Ave. near Perkins Restaurant at approximately 3:27 a.m. NCN talked with a witness that said the driver left the O Lounge to go to...
News Channel Nebraska
FBI joins in search for missing Sioux City woman
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Authorities in Sioux City, Iowa have been looking for a missing woman since the end of September. The Sioux City Police Department said they are looking for 36-year-old Brenda Payer. Monday morning, KCAU reported that the FBI has joined the search for Payer. Officials said that...
News Channel Nebraska
Wakefield man accused of chasing woman with knife in front of child
PONCA, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being accused of chasing a woman with a knife while her child watched. According to court documents, 33-year-old Tomas Perez Luis faces three felony charges and three misdemeanors after an incident in Wakefield last week. A woman told...
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
Yankton inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes
Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes.
Norfolk residents help find robbery suspect
Residents were able to assist officers in locating a subject who was allegedly involved in a robbery.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is facing assault charges after an arrest on Friday in Norfolk. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, Norfolk Police officer were called to the 200 block of S. 13th Street for an assault report. When NPD arrived, they had contact with a woman officers...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
wnax.com
Stopping Tyson Job Transfers
Tyson Foods has announced it will close its corporate office facilities in Dakota Dunes and move those jobs to its headquarters in Arkansas. District 17 House candidate Bill Shorma lives in Dakota Dunes and says Tyson employs people from a wide area…..https://on.soundcloud.com/7JzmZ. Shorma says he isn’t sure local and...
