NORFOLK, Neb. -- A proposed tree ordinance that brought out mixed feelings among council members has been tabled. Two weeks after it was passed on first reading, the Norfolk City Council's tree ordinance was tabled at Monday's meeting. Under the proposed ordinance, citizens wanting to plant or cut trees or shrubs on the city's terrace would require prior written approval from the city through a permit process. However, concerns were expressed over this permit process, with some council members claiming it was an overreach. Nate Powell, Norfolk's parks and rec director, addressed some of those issues at the meeting.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO