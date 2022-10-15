Read full article on original website
Power 25 Rankings: Thompson moves back to No. 1 ahead of Friday’s matchup with Hoover
Three-time reigning Class 7A champion Thompson moved back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Thompson, which has won seven straight games since opening the...
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden City finishes undefeated in region
Photo: Braylen Stokes intercepts a pass that he returned for a touchdown during the Titans’ 55-0 victory over Lee-Huntsville on October 14 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden City finished undefeated in Class 6A, Region 8 play with a 55-0 shutout over Lee-Huntsville on October 14 at GCHS. The Titans,...
University of Tennessee Creates Go Fund Me To Replace Goalposts
Tennessee fans all over have reason to celebrate. After 15 years, the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide of Alabama in a wild 52-49 finish. The game-winning field goal by Tennessee sent a dart straight through the hearts of Alabama fans. What made it even worse is that Alabama had a...
7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa
-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ABC 33/40 News
Saban lays down the law about penalties
Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid the ultimate price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
Alabama Basketball Adds 4-Star Mouhamed Dioubate to 2023 Class
Dioubate marks the fourth commitment in the 2023 class for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama Softball Tosses Two Shutouts on Saturday
Alabama softball kept its fall season rolling on Saturday with two shutout victories over Georgia Tech at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide won game one 1-0 and game two by a final score of 4-0. The story of the afternoon was largely focused on the center of the diamond where...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Trolls Henry To’o To’o After Hype Video, Late Hit Against Vols
Tennessee’s players s̶e̶e̶m̶i̶n̶g̶l̶y̶ kept the receipts. Let’s go back a few days though. On Friday afternoon, Alabama football officially dropped their hype video for the Tennessee game, with none other than former Tennessee turned Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o providing the narration.
Sylacauga, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
Hokes Bluff, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Moundville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wbrc.com
Bar owner speaks out one month after Tuscaloosa city attorney issues stern warning
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Mississippi State coming to town Saturday, we wanted to check on the ordinance and for bars and overcrowding in Tuscaloosa. It’s been a month since the crackdown. We checked in with Tuscaloosa Police and they’ve had no reports of any bar owners or staff...
