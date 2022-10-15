ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden City finishes undefeated in region

Photo: Braylen Stokes intercepts a pass that he returned for a touchdown during the Titans’ 55-0 victory over Lee-Huntsville on October 14 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden City finished undefeated in Class 6A, Region 8 play with a 55-0 shutout over Lee-Huntsville on October 14 at GCHS. The Titans,...
GADSDEN, AL
95.3 The Bear

7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa

-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Tosses Two Shutouts on Saturday

Alabama softball kept its fall season rolling on Saturday with two shutout victories over Georgia Tech at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide won game one 1-0 and game two by a final score of 4-0. The story of the afternoon was largely focused on the center of the diamond where...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Sylacauga, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ALPINE, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa

The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Hokes Bluff, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HOKES BLUFF, AL
High School Football PRO

Moundville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WEST BLOCTON, AL
