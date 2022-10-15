Read full article on original website
Related
Tuscaloosa Principal Celebrates Victory For First Time in Years
After 15 years of straight losses to Alabama, in 2022, Tennessee finally defeated the Crimson Tide in a nail-biter of a game with a score of 52-49. The celebrations in Knoxville were epic. Some might even say fans got a little carried away and really didn't know how to celebrate...
University of Tennessee Creates Go Fund Me To Replace Goalposts
Tennessee fans all over have reason to celebrate. After 15 years, the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide of Alabama in a wild 52-49 finish. The game-winning field goal by Tennessee sent a dart straight through the hearts of Alabama fans. What made it even worse is that Alabama had a...
Alabama Legend Mistreated in Neyland Stadium During Post Game Celebrations
Former Alabama running back Kerry Goode was in Knoxville on Saturday doing what any father would do, supporting his son. Goode, who played for the Crimson Tide in the mid 1980s, was in Neyland Stadium Saturday watching the Tennessee Vols pull off an upset that ended 15-years of misery against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa
-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Beren Melouk
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Beren...
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches
Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
UA Chancellor Dispels Rumors About Taking Over Tuscaloosa’s DCH System
There are no current plans for the University of Alabama System to purchase or take over Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, Chancellor Finis St. John said during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. The chancellor's comments came during a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama's Public Affairs Council led by...
Bite This! Takes on One of America’s Best Steakhouses in Alabama
Not too long ago, Mashed highlighted some of the top-notch steakhouses across America. I felt really bougie knowing that I have visited some of those steakhouses during my travels. However, I was thrilled to see that a steakhouse from Alabama made the list. So it immediately went on my restaurant bucket list.
Your Tuesday Outlook
-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
University of Alabama’s Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity Kicks Out Members After Investigation
A fraternity on the campus of the University of Alabama has kicked out some of its members after an investigation into their conduct, the Thread learned Tuesday. A spokesperson for the University confirmed the sanctions and said the University is conducting its own review of the matter, but declined to provide any specifics about the matter Tuesday.
Visit Tuscaloosa Hires New VP of Marketing and Communications
Jimmy Hart has been named Visit Tuscaloosa's vice president of marketing and communications, the tourism board announced Tuesday. Hart, who will officially take the reins Thursday, has nearly 20 years of marketing and communications experience and previously served as The University of Alabama's first centralized director of marketing since 2017 where he oversaw the creation of the now-ubiquitous "Where Legends Are Made" campaign.
Second Victim Dies After Two-Vehicle Wreck Near Forkland, Alabama
A two-vehicle wreck in Greene County, Alabama already responsible for the death of a 13-year-old has claimed a second life, State Troopers said Friday night. The deadly accident, first reported Thursday, took place near Forkland Wednesday afternoon. Corporal Regional King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said 36-year-old...
University of Alabama Celebrates Record-Breaking Fundraising Year
The University of Alabama raised nearly $226 million dollars this fiscal year ending Sept. 30, setting a new record. The money raised came from a combination of charitable gifts and pledges from nearly 60,000 donors. This record-breaking achievement follows the one-year anniversary of the public launch of The Rising Tide...
West, Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Today
Important Information from the National Weather Service. Areal Flood Advisory for Marengo, Sumter [AL] till 2:00 PM CDT. A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MARENGO AND SOUTH CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTIES THROUGH 1145 AM CDT for Marengo, Sumter [AL] till 11:45 AM CDT. HAIL REPORTS. There are reports of...
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0