Tuscaloosa County, AL

7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa

-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa

A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa

The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Your Tuesday Outlook

-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Visit Tuscaloosa Hires New VP of Marketing and Communications

Jimmy Hart has been named Visit Tuscaloosa's vice president of marketing and communications, the tourism board announced Tuesday. Hart, who will officially take the reins Thursday, has nearly 20 years of marketing and communications experience and previously served as The University of Alabama's first centralized director of marketing since 2017 where he oversaw the creation of the now-ubiquitous "Where Legends Are Made" campaign.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Second Victim Dies After Two-Vehicle Wreck Near Forkland, Alabama

A two-vehicle wreck in Greene County, Alabama already responsible for the death of a 13-year-old has claimed a second life, State Troopers said Friday night. The deadly accident, first reported Thursday, took place near Forkland Wednesday afternoon. Corporal Regional King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said 36-year-old...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
University of Alabama Celebrates Record-Breaking Fundraising Year

The University of Alabama raised nearly $226 million dollars this fiscal year ending Sept. 30, setting a new record. The money raised came from a combination of charitable gifts and pledges from nearly 60,000 donors. This record-breaking achievement follows the one-year anniversary of the public launch of The Rising Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

