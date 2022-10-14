ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Navy-SMU game delayed after pony mascot has accident at 40-yard line

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
This would be a delay of game with no shame.

The Navy-SMU game was, um, interrupted for about 15 minutes Friday night thanks to some “leftovers” on the field after the pony mascot raced across the field following a Mustang touchdown.

Unfortunately, a pony had to go and left some souvenirs around the 40-yard line.

That caused a delay while the field was cleaned up from the incident or accident.

Peruna, SMU‘s black Shetland pony, debuted in 1932 and there has been one, over the course of time, present at every home football game (except one).

