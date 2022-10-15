The Ballard and Collins-Maxwell girls cross country teams both brought home a conference championship last week. The Ballard girls, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, scored 47 points to edge No. 4 Adel-Desoto-Minburn's score of 54 for the conference championship Oct. 11 at Adel. The Ballard boys placed sixth out of eight teams with 178 points, with No. 1 (3A) North Polk winning the boys RRC title with a score of 32.

