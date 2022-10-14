Minnesota has eight congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. All eight seats are up for election this fall. In the 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat who was first elected in 2018 and again in 2020, is facing Tom Weiler, a Republican newcomer and U.S. Navy veteran. The district covers much of the metro suburbs west of Minneapolis including parts of Anoka, Carver and Hennepin counties.

