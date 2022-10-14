ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Voter guide: See 3rd District candidates' stances on abortion, crime, more

Minnesota has eight congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. All eight seats are up for election this fall. In the 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat who was first elected in 2018 and again in 2020, is facing Tom Weiler, a Republican newcomer and U.S. Navy veteran. The district covers much of the metro suburbs west of Minneapolis including parts of Anoka, Carver and Hennepin counties.
Leaders on Black communities' top issues in the midterm elections

ListenDudley and Mosley on their Black communities' top issues in the midterm elections. Election day is Nov. 8th and two leaders in the state's Black communities speak on the issues they care most about and how they are getting out the vote. Classie Dudley is the President of the NAACP,...
Five takeaways from the second Walz-Jensen debate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday faced off during a wide-ranging television debate. It was the second of three debates planned ahead of Election Day and the only one to be televised. TV reporters from Rochester, Duluth, Mankato and Fargo moderated the conversation that aired live on Gray Television stations outside the Twin Cities and was streamed live online.
Businesses and cities navigate patchwork THC landscape after legalization

When a state law legalizing the sale of some THC products in Minnesota went into effect July 1, many Minnesotans were surprised. Some were delighted. However, critics say there isn’t enough regulation in the law. This concern led some cities to require licensing of retailers selling THC products. Some banned them outright. Other communities were fine with the state’s limited regulations. THC businesses now have to navigate a patchwork of local ordinances and regulations.
Enbridge faces criminal charge, more fines over Line 3 construction

Enbridge Energy faces a criminal charge and additional financial penalties related to construction of the Line 3 pipeline last year. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Monday that his office is filing one misdemeanor count against Enbridge in Clearwater County District Court for using state waters without a permit.
Chilly through Tuesday, then temps rebound; Shower chance today in some areas

This feels more like November than October. Sunday afternoon highs will be in the 40s for much of the southern half of Minnesota and on into west-central Wisconsin. Northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will see mainly 30s. Our Twin Cities high of 50 happened shortly after 1 a.m.; metro area temps will stay in the 40s Sunday afternoon. Our average Oct. 16 high temp is 58 degrees in the Twin Cities.
Hard freeze: Minnesota headed for coldest night in 6 months

Get ready for the coldest night in almost six months, Minnesota. A frigid Canadian air mass continues to pour south across Minnesota. The temperature bottomed out at 29 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday morning. Tuesday morning will bring temperatures even colder. Lows will dip into the mid-20s in the...
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday

It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on

North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in North Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
