Voter guide: See 3rd District candidates' stances on abortion, crime, more
Minnesota has eight congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. All eight seats are up for election this fall. In the 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat who was first elected in 2018 and again in 2020, is facing Tom Weiler, a Republican newcomer and U.S. Navy veteran. The district covers much of the metro suburbs west of Minneapolis including parts of Anoka, Carver and Hennepin counties.
Leaders on Black communities' top issues in the midterm elections
ListenDudley and Mosley on their Black communities' top issues in the midterm elections. Election day is Nov. 8th and two leaders in the state's Black communities speak on the issues they care most about and how they are getting out the vote. Classie Dudley is the President of the NAACP,...
Five takeaways from the second Walz-Jensen debate
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday faced off during a wide-ranging television debate. It was the second of three debates planned ahead of Election Day and the only one to be televised. TV reporters from Rochester, Duluth, Mankato and Fargo moderated the conversation that aired live on Gray Television stations outside the Twin Cities and was streamed live online.
New poll shows that Walz has a slight lead over Jensen in tight Minnesota governor race
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen are poised to debate Tuesday night on television stations in Mankato, Rochester, Duluth and Fargo. It’s the only televised debate in the Minnesota gubernatorial race this year. Ahead of the debate, a new poll from MinnPost and Embold Research shows Walz...
Businesses and cities navigate patchwork THC landscape after legalization
When a state law legalizing the sale of some THC products in Minnesota went into effect July 1, many Minnesotans were surprised. Some were delighted. However, critics say there isn’t enough regulation in the law. This concern led some cities to require licensing of retailers selling THC products. Some banned them outright. Other communities were fine with the state’s limited regulations. THC businesses now have to navigate a patchwork of local ordinances and regulations.
Enbridge faces criminal charge, more fines over Line 3 construction
Enbridge Energy faces a criminal charge and additional financial penalties related to construction of the Line 3 pipeline last year. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Monday that his office is filing one misdemeanor count against Enbridge in Clearwater County District Court for using state waters without a permit.
6 1/2 years in prison for man who burned buildings following George Floyd's murder
A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Rochester, Minn., man to 6 1/2 years in federal prison after he admitted burning three buildings during the violence that followed the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Jose Felan Jr., 36, apologized for setting fires at Gordon Parks...
Chilly through Tuesday, then temps rebound; Shower chance today in some areas
This feels more like November than October. Sunday afternoon highs will be in the 40s for much of the southern half of Minnesota and on into west-central Wisconsin. Northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will see mainly 30s. Our Twin Cities high of 50 happened shortly after 1 a.m.; metro area temps will stay in the 40s Sunday afternoon. Our average Oct. 16 high temp is 58 degrees in the Twin Cities.
Hard freeze: Minnesota headed for coldest night in 6 months
Get ready for the coldest night in almost six months, Minnesota. A frigid Canadian air mass continues to pour south across Minnesota. The temperature bottomed out at 29 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday morning. Tuesday morning will bring temperatures even colder. Lows will dip into the mid-20s in the...
First significant rain in 8 weeks possible Sunday
It’s been more than seven weeks since significant rain has fallen in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. September was the driest on record for the Twin Cities dating back to 1871. A scant 24 one-hundredths of an inch (.24) fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.
The 2022 Minnesota high school girls wrestling champ goes to college
Last spring, Nari Miller won the first Minnesota high school girls wrestling championship title in the 152 pound division. Then, she was a senior at Thomas Edison High School in Minneapolis, but now she’s in her freshman year at Texas Women’s College. She is studying and wrestling in...
Foot of snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
The season’s first major lake-effect snow event has dumped more than a foot of snow on Lake Superior’s leeward shores. And up to another foot of snow could fall in some spots. Parts of northwestern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula picked up more than a foot of snow...
Coating of snow means skiing's a go for at least two Minnesota ski hills
At least two Minnesota ski areas are taking advantage of this week's chilly weather to get an early start on winter. Wild Mountain near Taylors Falls said it would be open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with one run and some terrain park features ready after two nights of snowmaking.
Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on
North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in North Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
