MATCHDAY: Nottingham Forest can leave EPL cellar at Brighton
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Sevilla hopes to keep its momentum when it hosts Valencia in the league. The team coached by newly hired Jorge Sampaoli is coming off a win at Mallorca to end a six-match winless streak in all competitions. Third-placed Atlético Madrid, which has struggled in the Champions League but has won three in a row in the Spanish league, hosts Rayo Vallecano. Athletic Bilbao, coming off a home loss against Atlético, visits Getafe.
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn't played a game for his club or country since Chelsea's 2-2 draw with...
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustains ankle injury
DARMSTADT, Germany (AP) — Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer sustained an ankle injury playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday, just over a month before the World Cup begins in Qatar. The 33-year-old Sommer landed awkwardly while catching a harmless ball early in Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at Darmstadt in the...
Toronto's Insigne sets MLS record with $14 million salary
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set a Major League Soccer record with $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer, according to the league's players' association. Insigne, who scored six goals in 11 matches, took over as highest-paid player from Chicago Fire...
