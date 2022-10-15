During the pandemic, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge added drive-in movies, screening films on the side of its building just over the parish line in Arabi. Now, that wall is covered by a purple mural by Kalli Padgett, and the lot has been built into the St. Claude Arts Park, a brand-new outdoor venue and art market space. The official ribbon cutting is this week, and there will be two concerts in the park, both free of charge, courtesy of the Jazz Foundation of America.

ARABI, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO