NOLA.com
Karr, Newman keep top spots, Curtis moves up; see area football rankings here
The Cougars, at 6-0 on the field after last week’s win against Jesuit, will face Holy Cross and Rummel before a possible 9-5A title showdown against John Curtis. The Patriots, who won impressively at Acadiana in a matchup of state-ranked teams, will face another state-ranked team, St. Augustine, on Saturday.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson football coach resigns six games into his first season
East Jefferson football coach Angel Cardona has resigned from his position “due to personal circumstances beyond his control” six games into his first season. He will remain at the school as a math teacher, according to a letter sent to East Jefferson football families. Ashton Duhe will be...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Time to renew an old gridiron rivalry?
Supporters of Tulane are used to seeing their school ranked among the nation’s most selective and accomplished universities, and that’s something worth boasting about. Not so often, in recent years, have we seen the Green Wave on the list of the nation’s football powers. But it happened...
NOLA.com
LSU-Tulane might make for a good game — so why don't they play anymore? There are reasons.
Tulane is off to its best start since 1998, having won six of its first seven games to sneak into The Associated Press Top 25. LSU, coming off an ugly loss to Tennessee, put together its best offensive performance in a 45-35 win at Florida on Saturday in Gainesville. Which...
NOLA.com
Tulane cracks Associated Press and coaches' Top 25 polls for first time in 24 years
Tulane scratched a 24-year itch on Sunday when it was ranked No. 25 in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls, but coach Willie Fritz and co-captains Michael Pratt and Nick Anderson were not itching to talk about the possibility one night earlier. After the Green Wave (6-1, 3-0...
NOLA.com
New Orleans College Prep to surrender charter for Walter L. Cohen High School
Citing dwindling enrollment, New Orleans College Prep said it will hand over the charter to the historic Walter L. Cohen High School at the end of the school year, the school announced on Tuesday. The New Orleans College Prep, which runs the school that has 160 students in 9th-12th grades,...
NOLA.com
What is going into the Tulane hospital building? University officials detail plans for the space
After LCMC announced plans last week to buy Tulane Medical Center and move most patient services to other hospitals, interest shot up in the specifics of what the university plans to do with the 1.4 million square foot New Orleans health center and parking structures. University officials say plans are...
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Cancer Crusaders Survivors, Project Lazarus, THNOC Bienville Circle
In gold letters, “Celebrating Life” graced the printed program for the Cancer Crusaders 21st luncheon at the Marriott New Orleans Hotel that recognized and celebrated “the amazing grace” of many of the attendees in their “changing experience of cancer.” Above the wording, which also included “Crusader Parade,” were musicians and strutting figures of a second line.
NOLA.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
NOLA.com
Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job
Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
NOLA.com
Learn the dark history of New Orleans' calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon
It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
NOLA.com
Pearl River Town Council candidates want to serve community
Seven candidates are in the race to fill the five seats on the Pearl River Town Council, with the election scheduled for Nov. 8. Three incumbents — Angel Galloway, Tim Moray and Kathryn Walsh — will defend their seats as newcomers Kristy Franatovich, Jerrod Hutchinson, Virgil Phillips and Cheryl Schultheis hope to secure their spots within the town’s leadership.
NOLA.com
New Orleans firefighters battle scrapyard blaze in Treme; see video
New Orleans firefighters battled a blaze in Treme near the intersection of St. Peter and North Dorgenois streets at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters have not confirmed how the fire started at EMR Southern Recycling. A representative of the company said nobody was injured, though at one point a firefighter fell into a pile of debris at the compound, littered with smoking metal, including cast-off dishwashers, bikes and fencing material.
NOLA.com
A buyer for The Esplanade mall in Kenner? A deal for the troubled mall could close in November.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has agreed to purchase The Esplanade in Kenner, with plans to convert the beleaguered shopping mall into a mixed-use, “open-air lifestyle center” with new retail, residential and recreational offerings. The deal, which is expected to close in November, comes as developers are...
NOLA.com
St. Claude Arts Park opens this week with free outdoor concerts
During the pandemic, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge added drive-in movies, screening films on the side of its building just over the parish line in Arabi. Now, that wall is covered by a purple mural by Kalli Padgett, and the lot has been built into the St. Claude Arts Park, a brand-new outdoor venue and art market space. The official ribbon cutting is this week, and there will be two concerts in the park, both free of charge, courtesy of the Jazz Foundation of America.
NOLA.com
Movie filming in Chalmette to include simulated gunfire, officials say; here's when and where
Crews filming a movie in Chalmette will use simulated gunfire Tuesday as part of the production, parish officials said. The filming is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the 40 Arpent Wetlands Observatory, which is at 8201 Benjamin Street. The set is closed to the public. Film crews...
NOLA.com
St. Claude appliance store fire damages two homes; no injuries reported
A St. Claude appliance repair shop caught ablaze Saturday night, damaging two neighboring homes before 68 firefighters contained the flames, according to a news release. No injuries were reported. The fire sparked at 6:22 p.m. at the store in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue, the New Orleans Fire Department...
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
NOLA.com
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
