Covington, LA

NOLA.com

East Jefferson football coach resigns six games into his first season

East Jefferson football coach Angel Cardona has resigned from his position “due to personal circumstances beyond his control” six games into his first season. He will remain at the school as a math teacher, according to a letter sent to East Jefferson football families. Ashton Duhe will be...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Time to renew an old gridiron rivalry?

Supporters of Tulane are used to seeing their school ranked among the nation’s most selective and accomplished universities, and that’s something worth boasting about. Not so often, in recent years, have we seen the Green Wave on the list of the nation’s football powers. But it happened...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Cancer Crusaders Survivors, Project Lazarus, THNOC Bienville Circle

In gold letters, “Celebrating Life” graced the printed program for the Cancer Crusaders 21st luncheon at the Marriott New Orleans Hotel that recognized and celebrated “the amazing grace” of many of the attendees in their “changing experience of cancer.” Above the wording, which also included “Crusader Parade,” were musicians and strutting figures of a second line.
GEORGIA STATE
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job

Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

Pearl River Town Council candidates want to serve community

Seven candidates are in the race to fill the five seats on the Pearl River Town Council, with the election scheduled for Nov. 8. Three incumbents — Angel Galloway, Tim Moray and Kathryn Walsh — will defend their seats as newcomers Kristy Franatovich, Jerrod Hutchinson, Virgil Phillips and Cheryl Schultheis hope to secure their spots within the town’s leadership.
PEARL RIVER, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans firefighters battle scrapyard blaze in Treme; see video

New Orleans firefighters battled a blaze in Treme near the intersection of St. Peter and North Dorgenois streets at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters have not confirmed how the fire started at EMR Southern Recycling. A representative of the company said nobody was injured, though at one point a firefighter fell into a pile of debris at the compound, littered with smoking metal, including cast-off dishwashers, bikes and fencing material.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Claude Arts Park opens this week with free outdoor concerts

During the pandemic, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge added drive-in movies, screening films on the side of its building just over the parish line in Arabi. Now, that wall is covered by a purple mural by Kalli Padgett, and the lot has been built into the St. Claude Arts Park, a brand-new outdoor venue and art market space. The official ribbon cutting is this week, and there will be two concerts in the park, both free of charge, courtesy of the Jazz Foundation of America.
ARABI, LA
NOLA.com

Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

