Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst Field Hockey Drop Matchup with IUP
Indiana, Pa. - The Lakers hit the road Tuesday night with them making the two and half hour trip to face the Crimson Hawks. Mercyhurst was unable to get the job done in enemy territory as they fell 3-0 to move to 2-9 on the year. How it Happened. IUP...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Women's Soccer Prepares for Two Games This Week
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer gets back on the road this Wednesday, October 19th, to take on Seton Hill in Greensburg, Pa. They are scheduled to follow that with a home game on Saturday, October 22nd against IUP where the Lakers are set to honor their senior class.
hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst Volleyball Falls to Scots
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Volleyball got the new week started off with a loss as they fell to Edinboro on Tuesday night three sets to one. The Lakers fought hard but were unable to get the win on their home court as they fall to 3-17. How it Happened. The...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Men's Soccer Looking to Make History
Erie, Pa – Fourth-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer keeps rolling as they take on Seton Hill this Wednesday, October 19th, and follow that with a game against UPJ on Saturday, October 22nd. After defeating Cal (Pa.) last week, the Lakers are still undefeated and boast a historic 13-0-1 record with a chance at history on the line as two more wins would give Mercyhurst the record for most games to begin a season without a loss.
Comments / 0