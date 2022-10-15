Erie, Pa – Fourth-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer keeps rolling as they take on Seton Hill this Wednesday, October 19th, and follow that with a game against UPJ on Saturday, October 22nd. After defeating Cal (Pa.) last week, the Lakers are still undefeated and boast a historic 13-0-1 record with a chance at history on the line as two more wins would give Mercyhurst the record for most games to begin a season without a loss.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO