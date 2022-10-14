Read full article on original website
Bulldogs Ranked Seventh in Latest Golfstat Rankings
STARKVILLE – Golfstat, the leading ranking system in collegiate golf, announced their top 25 rankings on Tuesday. After hosting their home event, The Ally, this week, women's golf remains a top-10 golf program in the country at seventh. Golfstat uses Relative Rankings to calculate their rankings each week. Relative...
Media Tab Hayes and Carter to Preseason All-SEC Second Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter were named to the media's Preseason All-SEC Second Team, the SEC announced on Tuesday. The media vote is made up of select media members from every school. Hayes, a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention and Second Team All-SEC honoree last season, was...
Malesevic Falls In ITA Southern Regional Final
TUSCALOOSA, Ala., - No. 52 Nemanja Malesevic's magnificent run at the ITA Southern Regional came to a close in the singles championship final on Tuesday. Malesevic fell to Alabama's Enzo Arguiard on his home court 6-4, 6-1 after having reached the final in singles and semifinal in doubles during the event. The Mississippi State junior competed in a total of 10 matches over a five-day period.
Volleyball Heads To South Carolina For A Midweek Matchup
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mississippi State volleyball heads to Columbia, S.C. for a midweek matchup Wednesday at the Carolina Volleyball Center. First serve on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed online courtesy of SECN+ or watch ESPN and live stats will be available through StatBroadcast.
Chris Jans: Six Months At State (Part 2)
STARKVILLE – Construction is going on all around Mississippi State head basketball coach Chris Jans. MSU continues the process of renovating the Humphrey Coliseum and every day, new pieces are getting put into place. It's basically been the case since Jans' arrival back in March. "That's been interesting to...
Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
Purcell's Positivity On Display At SEC Media Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., - The abundance of positive energy and enthusiasm that Sam Purcell unleashed at SEC Media Day had to be aided by caffeine, correct?. Coffee, Red Bull, soda – something artificial had to be fueling Mississippi State's first-year women's basketball head coach as he made his rounds through the Grand Bohemian Hotel.
Dear Ol’ State: Hear From The Hayes Sisters
It's pretty unique to have three sisters on the same college basketball team, but that's the case for Mississippi State women's hoops. Come hear from the siblings as Alasia Hayes, Aislynn Hayes and Anastasia Hayes all join Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery on the latest Dear Ol' State. The Dear Ol' State podcast is part of the HailState+ Podcast Network and can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Maholm Named to 2023 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class
STARKVILLE – Historically one of the greatest players to toe the rubber at Dudy Noble Field, Mississippi State's own Paul Maholm has been named as part of the 2023 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame class, it was announced by the organization on Wednesday (Oct. 19). Maholm will be officially...
