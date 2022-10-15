Read full article on original website
Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert Nathan Knight Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr. Jaylen Nowell Eric Paschall Taurean Prince Naz Reid Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Milwaukee Bucks Announce Key Player Will Miss 3 Weeks
On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that Pat Connaughton will miss three weeks with a right calf strain.
Hawks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks are entering the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After surprising the world in 2021 with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the team failed to replicate its feat in 2022. Last season, Atlanta barely made the playoffs, winning twice in the play-in tournament after a 43-39 record....
NBA
Why Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores believes in franchise’s ‘great foundation’
No one is predicting a Woodward Avenue championship parade in June. But it’s clear the Detroit Pistons, coming off three straight losing seasons, are seen in a different light as the season opener against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena approaches. The Pistons were one of eight teams cited by general managers as having the best core of promising young players in the league, according to a survey published by NBA.com.
FOX Sports
Pacers host the Wizards for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener. Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.
Yardbarker
Scout on Cavs: Will Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland Work?
As part of the Mitchell deal, the Cavs sent guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji back to the Jazz. The opposing scout voiced his opinions to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated in the publications famous anonymous scout takes on the upcoming season. “Are Donovan...
NBA
Antonio Daniels on Pelicans development, NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi are joined by Antonio Daniels (5:00) of Bally Sports and Sirius XM for a spirited discussion of the Pelicans playoff chances in the Western Conference, reasonable expectations moving forward, and the development of younger Pels players. We...
Doc's Sports Service
Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction, 10/19/2022 Preview and Pick
Odds/Point Spread: Houston (+10) State Farm Arena is the site where the Atlanta Hawks will try to defeat the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Atlanta is 10-point favorites. The over/under is 233.5. The Rockets faced the Hawks and walked away from this one with a loss by a score of 130-114...
Chicago Bulls pick their starting power forward for a season opener against Miami Heat
After much deliberation, the Chicago Bulls will go with young forward Patrick Williams as the team’s starting power forward, getting the nod over Javonte Green.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 1
Each Monday throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll present The Five topics you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Before we dive into the 82-course meal that is the NBA regular season, we had to have an appetizer and the preseason gave us just enough to whet our appetite over the past two weeks.
NBA
Cavaliers Sign Mamadi Diakite to a Two-Way Contract
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE-tay) to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Diakite (6-9, 224) appeared in all four preseason games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals and...
NBA
2022-23 NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Reports
Below is the league’s assessment of officiated events that occurred in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable). The plays assessed include all calls (whistles) and notable non-calls. Notable non-calls will generally be defined as material plays directly related to the outcome of a possession.
NBA
Boston Celtics Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Bill Russell
2022-23 City Edition Uniforms to Pay Homage to a True Champion of Gold. This season, the Boston Celtics are honoring the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Bill Russell through a variety of celebrations, including tribute games, dedicated uniform, and an on-court commemoration. The 2022-23 Boston Celtics City Edition...
NBA
Who will be in the 2022-23 Bulls bench rotation?
There’s a quintet of NBA players who would cause problems for the Bulls starters in a face-to-face matchup. Sure, those guys in Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn and Miami. But these five (or six) are in Chicago pretty much right across from the Bulls main players every day, and they could be the secret sauce that puts some spice and flavor into what many have predicted could be a sour season for the Bulls that begins Wednesday in Miami.
NBC Sports
10 things to watch when the Wizards open the season
The Wizards begin the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at the Indiana Pacers, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington. Before they get started, here are 10 reasons why this Wizards season could be an interesting one to watch... Beal and Porzingis. The determining factors for how...
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Brandon Clarke to multi-year contract extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Clarke (6-7 ¾, 210) appeared in 64 games (one start) and averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a career-high 1.06 blocks...
Marcus Smart Addresses Altercation With Joel Embiid
The Boston guard said Embiid tried to “break” his arm when the two were tangled up.
NBA
Where will the Bulls finish? Sam Smith's 2022-23 NBA Standings Predictions
A chance for stagefolks to say “hello" Another op'nin', another show. Three weeks and it couldn't be worse. The Big Show begins Tuesday in Boston with Philadelphia, and then it’s on the move ‘cross country’ to San Francisco for the heavyweight battle between Draymond Green…and Tyson Fury? C’mon, smile—you too, Draymond—it’s opening night in the NBA with a double header of the Celtics and 76ers and Lakers and Warriors.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 17, 2022
It’s almost here. New Orleans will tip off the 21st season in franchise history – one of the most anticipated since the team arrived in Louisiana in 2002 – on Wednesday at Brooklyn (6:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM). Week 1 of the NBA schedule for the Pelicans includes that Game 1 of 82 against the Nets (seventh in the Eastern Conference in NBA.com’s most recent power rankings), followed by a Friday game at Charlotte (12th in East), then Sunday’s 6 p.m. home opener vs. Utah (11th in West, pre-Donovan Mitchell trade).
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Better season start a priority for New Orleans
The first three seasons of Brandon Ingram’s tenure in New Orleans have seen the Pelicans generally play their best basketball after the All-Star break, as was the case in 2021-22 during a memorable run to the postseason. The problem has been that the club also put itself in a bad spot by struggling out of the gate, with 15-game records of 6-9, 5-10 and 2-13, respectively. The first of those records – in 2019-20 –eventually plummeted to 6-22 following a 13-game losing streak.
