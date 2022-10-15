Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Evening” game were:
7-2-2-5, SB:
(seven, two, two, five; SB: zero)
