Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Ball’ game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Cash Ball” game were:
06-18-20-27, Cash Ball: 16
(six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: sixteen)
