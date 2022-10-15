ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:

8-1-4-3, WB: 5

(eight, one, four, three; WB: five)

