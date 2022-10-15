Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
07-16-25-28-33
(seven, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
