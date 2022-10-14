Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Highlights Statewide “One Pill Kills” Campaign In Waco
Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the State of Texas' comprehensive efforts to combat President Biden’s growing national fentanyl crisis at a press conference following a roundtable discussion with state and local law enforcement in Waco. The Governor launched his statewide “One Pill Kills” campaign yesterday to raise awareness of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl plaguing Texas and the United States, thanks to President Biden's open border policies.
Governor Abbott, TxDOT Break Ground On Loop 1604 North Expansion
Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. today celebrated the groundbreaking for Segment 2 of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Loop 1604 North Expansion project in San Antonio. As part of the statewide Texas Clear Lanes initiative, the $418 million segment aims to increase mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for Loop 1604 drivers through roadway improvements on more than 2.5 miles at the highly traveled Interstate 10 interchange in northwest Bexar County.
Governor Abbott Announces City Of Houston As Music Friendly Community
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Houston, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities. “Music is a...
Governor Abbott Announces Over $410,000 Career Training Grants To Brazosport College, Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD
Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $410,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Brazosport College and Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). These funds will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train current and future students for careers in the high-demand welding industry.
