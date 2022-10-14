Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. today celebrated the groundbreaking for Segment 2 of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Loop 1604 North Expansion project in San Antonio. As part of the statewide Texas Clear Lanes initiative, the $418 million segment aims to increase mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for Loop 1604 drivers through roadway improvements on more than 2.5 miles at the highly traveled Interstate 10 interchange in northwest Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO