Daily Nebraskan
Husker weekend recap of Bowling, Cross Country and Swim and Dive
Nebraska bowling started off its season as well as it could have hoped by winning the Motiv Penguin Classic. The Huskers took down host Youngstown State in the championship on Sunday. The Huskers finished in second place on day one, going 4-1 on Friday with a total pinfall of 5,178....
Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts has inconsistencies in metrics stories
The Nebraska football program is going to have to release the metrics it gave to former head coach Scott Frost when he was retained at the end of last year. In fact, now that a judge ruled on Tuesday that the university would have to divulge the agreement Trev Alberts and the former head coach reached at the end of last year, Alberts decided to go ahead and tell everyone.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska women’s basketball ranked for first time since 2015, with spot in AP Preseason Poll
The Nebraska women’s basketball team is ranked No. 22 to start the season, according to the Associated Press Preseason Poll released on Tuesday. This is the first time the Huskers have been ranked in the preseason poll since 2014, when they entered the year as the No. 16 team. That came on the tails of the last time the Huskers ended the season ranked, entering the NCAA Tournament at No. 13 and as a 4-seed with a final record of 26-7. The last time Nebraska was ranked at all was in week 15 of the 2014-2015 season, when they were No. 21.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska rifler Emma Rhode wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
The week leading up to fall break was the most eventful thus far for Nebraska athletics, with 16 total events. It saw two more Husker teams begin their respective seasons, with our winner and honorable mentions among them. This week’s winner didn’t take long to make an impact in her...
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer earns Reese's Senior Bowl recognition for record-breaking performance
Trey Palmer went off against Purdue even though Nebraska lost 43-37. His play is starting to get recognition from around the country, especially with the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Palmer had an incredible showing against the Boilermakers. He had 237 yards receiving and 60 yards rushing with 2 total touchdowns....
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting
There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball set for another top-15 matchup; Allick earns Big Ten award
It will be another top-15 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team when the Huskers play at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. Nebraska (16-1) maintained its spot at No. 3 in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Purdue dropped three spots to No. 12 after Sunday’s loss against unranked Maryland.
Nebraska Football: Bill O’Brien reportedly ‘in play’ for the Huskers
Is Bill O’Brien preparing to leave the Alabama Crimson Tide in order to become the next head coach of the Nebraska football team? Fox analyst Bruce Feldman thinks he’s the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is definitely “in play” for the Huskers. Feldman appeared during Fox’s broadcast...
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
Nebraska-Illinois Set for Afternoon Kickoff
The Huskers hope to snap a two-game losing streak to the Illini
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers hope Keyshawn Blackstock could change game
Mickey Joseph has Nebraska football recruiting rolling quite hard these days. Back when he took over the Huskers’ head coaching job, he made it clear that he and what was left of the staff were not going to let recruiting fall by the wayside. He’s certainly held to that...
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/16): Huskers grab sweep, Creighton wins in 5
(KMAland) -- Nebraska swept Northwestern, Creighton won in five, Missouri grabbed an SEC win and Iowa took Penn State to a fifth set in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat
Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
KETV.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Almost $300k generated in gaming tax revenue for Nebraska in one September week
Nebraska's first casino, WarHorse Lincoln, opened on Sept. 24 and has generated thousands of dollars in gaming tax revenue since.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
