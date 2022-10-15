ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Nebraskan

Husker weekend recap of Bowling, Cross Country and Swim and Dive

Nebraska bowling started off its season as well as it could have hoped by winning the Motiv Penguin Classic. The Huskers took down host Youngstown State in the championship on Sunday. The Huskers finished in second place on day one, going 4-1 on Friday with a total pinfall of 5,178....
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts has inconsistencies in metrics stories

The Nebraska football program is going to have to release the metrics it gave to former head coach Scott Frost when he was retained at the end of last year. In fact, now that a judge ruled on Tuesday that the university would have to divulge the agreement Trev Alberts and the former head coach reached at the end of last year, Alberts decided to go ahead and tell everyone.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska women’s basketball ranked for first time since 2015, with spot in AP Preseason Poll

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is ranked No. 22 to start the season, according to the Associated Press Preseason Poll released on Tuesday. This is the first time the Huskers have been ranked in the preseason poll since 2014, when they entered the year as the No. 16 team. That came on the tails of the last time the Huskers ended the season ranked, entering the NCAA Tournament at No. 13 and as a 4-seed with a final record of 26-7. The last time Nebraska was ranked at all was in week 15 of the 2014-2015 season, when they were No. 21.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska rifler Emma Rhode wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Week

The week leading up to fall break was the most eventful thus far for Nebraska athletics, with 16 total events. It saw two more Husker teams begin their respective seasons, with our winner and honorable mentions among them. This week’s winner didn’t take long to make an impact in her...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting

There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics

From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat

Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy