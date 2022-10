The DFW Airport announced a Dirk Nowitzki-themed bar and restaurant in Terminal C, set to open in summer 2023. Menu items will reflect an international spread of foods, including some from the former Mavericks player’s home country of Germany. Some menu highlights are Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Thai Spicy Beef, Brat Bites with Beer Cheese, and other selections with something out there to satiate a variety of cravings.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO