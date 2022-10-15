ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

WebXtra: Students rate vendors at Longview food service show

Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two. Dalila Morales, the mother of Diamond Cruz, speaks after a man was sentenced to 33 years in prison for her daughters murder. Updated: 6 hours ago. Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education, explains how the...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas Girl Scouts were awarded the Silver Award Tuesday night at Community Connections in Longview after completing a community project. The girls, Kaylin and Andrea, did their project through East Texas CASA and Getting Together Safely. They renovated the Department of Child Safety CASA...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas response leaders prepare for mass casualty emergencies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - What would happen if there was a mass casualty emergency in East Texas?. That’s the question response leaders tackled Monday, in the form of a response drill. Agencies were tasked with coordinating the response to a mock explosion at a major East Texas event, followed by secondary attacks on Tyler hospitals.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse police seek help locating missing girl

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old white female named Macey Williams. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall, 100-110 pounds. If you see her or know where she is located please call...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two

Over 70 districts and more than 300 students are tasting the samples, according to Region 7 Assistant Deputy Director Katie Chenoweth. Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dalila Morales, the mother of Diamond Cruz, speaks after a man was sentenced to...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse man who pulled gun on deputies gets probation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man accused of pulling a gun on Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies has cut a deal to avoid jail time. Jackson Lee Davis, 26, plea guilty in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Monday in exchange for 10 years probation. According to...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore. The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained. Due to a drop in humidity and the wind,...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

City of Jacksonville outlines funding proposal for new civic center

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - In November, City of Jacksonville voters will consider 22 amendments to the City Charter and whether to add an additional two percent Venue Tax to the Hotel Occupancy Tax. Several months ago the City of Jacksonville authorized the purchase of the former Cherokee Ranch Clubhouse, according...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Government website opens for student debt relief program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Joe Biden on Monday announced that people may now begin applying for student debt relief via a newly opened website. The Federal Student Aid website, found by clicking here, has information on who qualifies for student debt relief, as well as the application needed. Biden’s...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Frankston hosts Beckville in Red Zone Game of Week

Over 70 districts and more than 300 students are tasting the samples, according to Region 7 Assistant Deputy Director Katie Chenoweth. Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dalila Morales, the mother of Diamond Cruz, speaks after a man was sentenced to...
FRANKSTON, TX
KLTV

6 teams remain undefeated in Red Zone Top 10

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 looks the same after week 8 of the high school football season. The only change was Winnsboro dropping three spots after a one-point loss to Pottsboro. The rest of the list won their games in convincing fashion. 1. Longview Lobos (5A...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy