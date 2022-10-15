Read full article on original website
WebXtra: Students rate vendors at Longview food service show
Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two. Dalila Morales, the mother of Diamond Cruz, speaks after a man was sentenced to 33 years in prison for her daughters murder.
2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas Girl Scouts were awarded the Silver Award Tuesday night at Community Connections in Longview after completing a community project. The girls, Kaylin and Andrea, did their project through East Texas CASA and Getting Together Safely. They renovated the Department of Child Safety CASA...
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys owner says bird shortage is real, but he’s not running into issues so far
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An outbreak of avian flu caused the “depopulation” of nearly 5.5 million affected turkeys, the US Department of Agriculture says. Some barbecue restaurants are feeling the strain of the shortage as they try to prepare for the holiday season. Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked...
Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Don Kent was a Tyler attorney for many years and spent much of his career defending liability cases and medical malpractice suits. Starting in 2016 Kent said he began experiencing strange symptoms. “All of sudden I went from being rather mild and well under control, very...
Winona ISD superintendent: $23.5M bond needed to address at-capacity elementary campus
East Texas response leaders prepare for mass casualty emergencies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - What would happen if there was a mass casualty emergency in East Texas?. That’s the question response leaders tackled Monday, in the form of a response drill. Agencies were tasked with coordinating the response to a mock explosion at a major East Texas event, followed by secondary attacks on Tyler hospitals.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
Whitehouse police seek help locating missing girl
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old white female named Macey Williams. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall, 100-110 pounds. If you see her or know where she is located please call...
City of Clarksville City in Gregg County issues boil water notice for select streets
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Clarksville City has issued a boil water notice for some areas due to a water leak. The residents of Watley Road, Leigh Lane, and Steamboat are under this notice. The city says that workers are on the scene now working to repair the leak. Customers should boil their water before using until further notified by the city.
Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two
Whitehouse man who pulled gun on deputies gets probation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man accused of pulling a gun on Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies has cut a deal to avoid jail time. Jackson Lee Davis, 26, plea guilty in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Monday in exchange for 10 years probation. According to...
Sheriff’s office releases sketch of unidentified man found dead in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a man found dead in the county in July 2022. The sketch is a DPS Forensic Artists rendition based on skeletal remains. The man is believed to have been between the ages of 40...
Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore. The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained. Due to a drop in humidity and the wind,...
City of Jacksonville outlines funding proposal for new civic center
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - In November, City of Jacksonville voters will consider 22 amendments to the City Charter and whether to add an additional two percent Venue Tax to the Hotel Occupancy Tax. Several months ago the City of Jacksonville authorized the purchase of the former Cherokee Ranch Clubhouse, according...
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The identity of a suspect has been released after reports that two people had been assaulted with a vehicle, one stabbed with a knife, and a camper intentionally set on fire. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple emergency calls about a disturbance...
Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for some customers of Mims Water Supply due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a damaged line on State Highway 155 N. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring customers along State Highway 155 N,...
Government website opens for student debt relief program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Joe Biden on Monday announced that people may now begin applying for student debt relief via a newly opened website. The Federal Student Aid website, found by clicking here, has information on who qualifies for student debt relief, as well as the application needed. Biden’s...
Frankston hosts Beckville in Red Zone Game of Week
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Kilgore’s Isiah Ross ‘hard to break down’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “My offensive line, they played their butts off. They did everything they could to help me run the ball. Without them I couldn’t do what I do,” said Kilgore Running Back Isiah Ross. And what Ross did: Rush for 342 yards, and scored...
6 teams remain undefeated in Red Zone Top 10
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 looks the same after week 8 of the high school football season. The only change was Winnsboro dropping three spots after a one-point loss to Pottsboro. The rest of the list won their games in convincing fashion. 1. Longview Lobos (5A...
