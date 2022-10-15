Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
SCU collaborates with Port Authority of Thailand on storage solutions
At the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in November 2021, some 200 countries, including Thailand, announced climate goals and made commitments to tackle climate change. Thailand has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050 and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has...
PV Tech
Macquarie provides US$100 million of debt financing to renewables developer
Investment bank Macquarie Asset Management has provided €100 million (US$98.5 million) of debt financing to Green Bidco, the parent company of solar developer Falck Renewables. The investment represents a “valuable opportunity” to expand the development of renewables for the developer, according to senior vice president at Macquarie Asset Management,...
PV Tech
Solis signs cooperation agreement with Zorlu Energy for distribution of its products in Turkey.
Zorlu Energy has become an authorised distributor for Solis inverters in Turkey following the signing of a supply chain service agreement with C&D Clean Energy. Radu Roman, Solis sales director for Central and Eastern Europe, commented, “We are very excited about this new relationship with Zorlu in Turkey. It’s a partnership that we hope to build on over many years to come and we are looking forward to all the opportunities this will bring us now, and in the future.”
PV Tech
Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant
PV plant developer Primergy Solar has entered into a battery supply deal with lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Nevada. CATL will provide its modular, liquid-cooled energy storage system EnerOne for the storage portion of the project which will total 1,416MWh of...
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Finland’s main political parties have backed building a fence along parts of the country’s border with Russia, with work on a short pilot section expected to start as soon as funds have been allocated, Finnish media have reported. Neighbouring Norway, now western Europe’s largest gas supplier and on...
PV Tech
IPP Alternus launches renewables development unit
Independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy Group has launched a new business focused on developing renewables assets in Europe and the US. Dubbed Altnua, the unit will take a long-term approach to developing projects, on a develop-to-own basis, according to Ireland-headquartered Alternus. Leading Altnua as CEO is Bill Sadlier, who...
PV Tech
Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises
Demand for solar and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe remains strong despite sustained price hikes, research from LevelTen Energy has revealed. According to the firm’s P25 price index, European solar PPA prices in Q3 2022 reached €68.57/MWh (US$67.45/MWh), a 53.3% increase year-on-year. A PPA marketplace operator,...
