One man in stable condition after Friday shooting in Columbia

Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KOMU
Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting in downtown late Friday night. Police say there is currently no threat to the public, but to avoid Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street. There are three victims with gunshot wounds who are at local hospitals, according...
KOMU
One person in custody after Jefferson City shooting Wednesday night
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers took a man into custody Wednesday night after getting call from a residential living center about someone coming inside with gunshot wounds. According to police, center staff members told officers the man had a gun visible when he entered. Officers also learned numerous...
KOMU
Mock crash shows importance of buckling up and putting phones down
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held its annual Buckle Up Phone Down Day on Friday. MoDOT, as well as other safety groups like the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, use the day to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt. The...
KOMU
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
KOMU
Crews respond to natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire responded to a fire near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said crews got the initial call around 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in a wooded area. Farr Jr. said the fire was spreading...
KOMU
WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart
Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
KOMU
Health department hands out Narcan as overdose deaths rise in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) hosted a Narcan giveaway at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday in an effort to stem the recent jump in overdose deaths. Officials demonstrated how to use Narcan, a prescription drug that can reverse an overdose. The Boone and Callaway...
KOMU
Columbia to host a Narcan demonstration, community conversation on drug overdoses Thursday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition will a demonstration of Narcan, a medicine that counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose, with the public Thursday night. The event, called "Save a Life: Community Conversation & Narcan Demonstration" will be...
KOMU
Street and parking closures planned for South Tenth Street
COLUMBIA - Starting at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, utility connections will be added to the construction site located at 1000 East Broadway, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. As a result of this, South Tenth Street will be closed to through traffic between East Broadway and Alley A. Both...
KOMU
Santulli siblings hold vigil in honor of brother Daniel Santulli, a victim of fraternity hazing incident
COLUMBIA - Family members of Danny Santulli held a vigil at Peace Park Wednesday in honor of the one-year anniversary of a hazing incident at Phi Gamma Delta. Meredith Santulli, Danny's older sister, said she hoped that the vigil will be a way to show support for Danny, who is continuing to suffer from the hazing incident. He is unable to see, walk or communicate after suffering alcohol poisoning at a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Fiji fraternity on Oct. 19, 2021.
KOMU
What next steps look like for Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA - After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. But this is not where the board's story ends. At Monday's city council meeting, the council appointed five new members. These members were appointed not just because of board turnover, but also because of board infighting.
KOMU
Columbia announces public input meeting for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday it will hold a public input meeting to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. Funds from a park sales tax...
KOMU
Passengers look for better Columbia airport experience with new terminal
COLUMBIA − City and state officials will celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport Wednesday after nearly a year of construction. The new 52,000-square foot terminal includes four gates and passenger boarding bridges and will feature new amenities, such as a...
KOMU
Amtrak cuts back trains on Missouri River Runner with 'no alternate transportation'
JEFFERSON CITY - Trains 311 and 316 on the Missouri River Runner line will not run between Oct. 24 and Nov. 17. A notice from Amtrak said the cut back on trains is due to an equipment shortage. "For whatever reason, it's unknown to us, they can't keep the trains...
KOMU
MU alumni share what you need to know ahead of Homecoming
COLUMBIA - MU's 111th Homecoming is getting underway and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate. Jeff Cook graduated from MU in 1980, and he says he has not missed a MU Homecoming since around 1995. Cook used to live in St. Louis but decided to move back to Columbia just a couple years ago.
KOMU
Trudy Busch Valentine hosts agricultural roundtable discussion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Trudy Busch Valentine held an agricultural roundtable discussion Friday in Columbia, as part of her campaign tour for U.S. Senate. She was joined by advocates for the agricultural community, including a local farmer, chef and owner of a grocery store. At the discussion, they focused on keeping Missouri...
KOMU
Columbia Regional Airport excites with new terminal
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Regional Airport opened its brand new terminal Wednesday, 14 months after beginning construction. COU held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, which included comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, UM System President Mun Choi, and a self-paced tour for those in attendance.
KOMU
Boil water advisory issued for Centertown Waterworks customers
COLE COUNTY — The Village of Centertown issued a boil water advisory Wednesday for residents who receive their water from Centertown Waterworks. According to a press release, the advisory is merely precautionary and is not due to contamination. Officials issued the advisory after a contractor damaged a water line while excavating, resulting in emergency repairs.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Oct. 20
KOMU
Centertown boil water advisory lifted
CENTERTOWN - The boil water advisory for the Village of Centertown has been lifted as of Friday, Oct. 20. The village said it received notification from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that the water samples taken from the village’s water system are good. According to a press release,...
