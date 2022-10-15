I have known Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner since her school days as a student in the Lexington Schools. I had the opportunity to get to know what type of person Kirsten is when she was a member of the Lexington HS mock trial team, for which I was one of the advisors and when I had the opportunity to follow her career, when she returned to Richland County as an attorney and then as a member of the Domestic Relations Court.

