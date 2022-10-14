Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year
Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Kelsea Ballerini Brings Carly Pearce Onstage in Chicago for Surprise Duet [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is currently in the midst of her Heartfirst Tour, and during a stop at Chicago's Rosemont Theatre on Saturday night (Oct. 1), the singer had a very special surprise in store: She brought out her longtime friend and duet partner Carly Pearce for a surprise onstage rendition of "You're Drunk, Go Home."
How to watch the ‘CMT Artists of the Year 2022′ awards special for free
The “CMT Artists of the Year 2022” awards special will premiere on the country music network on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The awards special “honors the biggest names in country music with live performances, special tributes, surprise celebrity appearances and more,” according to CMT, which will broadcast the program live from Nashville, Tennessee.
Amy Grant’s Speech to Husband Vince Gill at ‘CMT Giants’ Will Have You Tearing Up
On September 12, several of the biggest names in country music came together for CMT Giants: Vince Gill. The 90-minute special saw artists like Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and more paying tribute to Gill. Throughout the evening, the laundry list of artists took the stage to play Vince’s songs and to share a little about what he meant to them. However, the most emotional moments of the night came when his family spoke. His daughter Jenny Gill and his wife Amy Grant both left the audience in tears.
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics With Family at CMT Artists of the Year
Alan Jackson was presented the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony which was taped in Nashville on Wednesday. His daughter Mattie shared some photos from the event. Check out her behind-the-scenes shots below. “Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled...
Trisha Yearwood To Make a Major Change to the Grand Ole Opry This Month
On October 14, Trisha Yearwood will step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. And she’ll flip the switch on the Opry’s barn backdrop, turning it pink for “Opry Goes Pink.” The move is in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. “We all have friends...
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Arena Concert: VIDEO
Morgan Wallen is inarguably one of the biggest names in music this year, making an epic comeback—and breaking multiple industry records back-to-back—after he was temporarily ousted from country music. Now though, the “Neon Eyes” singer is absolutely thriving, with his latest single, “You Proof,” reaching No. 1 on country charts. And while Wallen wrapped up his completely sold-out Dangerous tour in September, the singer is still keeping active, making a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean‘s Nashville arena concert on Friday night.
Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce
Kelsea Ballerini just dropped her fourth career studio album titled, Subject To Change, and one of the immediate standout tracks is one called, “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Featuring fellow country star Carly Pearce, and someone who I think needs to drop a a throwback ’90s country album, Kelly Clarkson, it’s a fun, pretty country, song about shutting down drunk creeps at the bar. And fun fact about recording the song… Kelly was liquored up in the booth. Kelsea confessed that she asked […] The post Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
2022 CMT Artists of the Year: Everything You Need to Know About the Show
The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration will premiere on CMT on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CT. The five CMT Artists of the Year include first-time honorees Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, and Walker Hayes, as well as three-time honorees Luke Combs and Kane Brown. According to CMT,...
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Plunging Yellow Silk Top For CMT Artists Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12. The gorgeous singer rocked the red carpet in an absolutely stunning look. Kelsea has upped her fashion game big time over the last several years, and she proved it once again at this event. For the red carpet, Kelsea wore a yellow silk plunging button up top paired with a matching side wrap skirt. The 29-year-old’s look was complete with gorgeous makeup, which featured dramatic smokey eyes, black nail polish, and natural lip gloss. Her blonde hair was styled in long wavy locks, which went perfectly with the full look, which almost resembled a posh, out of the shower with silk robe vibe. She rocked strappy sandals and showed off her toned legs with a thigh high slit as she hit the red carpet for the event. Finally, Kelsea accessorized with sparkling gold flower earrings and two statement rings to complete her outfit.
WATCH: Vince Gill Performs ‘I Gave You Everything I Had’ at ‘CMT Giants’
During the CMT Giants special honoring his country music accomplishments over the years, Vince Gill took to the stage to perform I Gave You Everything I Had. According to Taste of Country, Vince Gill was honored during the CMT special by his family and other country music icons. This included Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and Cody Johnson. Gill has performed the ballad track at various shows over the past year.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Crowd Boos After Jason Aldean Teases Guest Appearance From Maren Morris At Nashville Concert, Brings Out Morgan Wallen Instead
I think it’s safe to say that Jason Aldean probably isn’t a big fan of Maren Morris. And apparently his fans aren’t either. The feud between Aldean and Morris actually started when Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products with the caption:
WATCH: Travis Tritt Posts Incredible Throwback Duet Performance With Loretta Lynn
Travis Tritt is joining the country music community in mourning the death of Loretta Lynn. The singer once had an opportunity to perform with Lynn, and he remembered the honor on Tuesday. Check out his post below. “One of the most thrilling times of my life was getting to do...
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
Kane Brown Gets Standing Ovation After CMT AOTY Performance: VIDEO
Following his performance at CMT’s Artists of the Year event, country music superstar Kane Brown… The post Kane Brown Gets Standing Ovation After CMT AOTY Performance: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'
Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
CMT Artists of the Year Special: All the Unforgettable Performances
The CMT AOTY celebration took place on Friday, and the performances were amazing. Artists such… The post CMT Artists of the Year Special: All the Unforgettable Performances appeared first on Outsider.
