ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Navy-SMU game delayed several minutes after pony mascot defecates on field

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBfcA_0iZtJlSr00

College football is a sport played between rosters of dozens of players, in front of tens of thousands of fans, with networks paying millions to air the games to millions.

And sometimes, they all have to wait because one pony pooped on the field.

Specifically, that would be the pony mascot of Southern Methodist University, whose game against Navy on Friday was delayed more than 15 minutes after said pony defecated during its run across the field at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

The internet has the video, and you have obviously been warned of its contents:

Among the many people waiting for the good folks of the stadium operations crew to clean up: former president George W. Bush, a frequent attender of SMU games whose presidential library is located on the school's campus.

The good news for SMU is the game itself wasn't as ugly for the program. The Mustangs beat Navy 40-34 thanks to a big night from quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who was 20-of-27 for 336 passing yards and three passing touchdowns plus 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate carted off field after suffering head injury

Another scary head injury forced a player to be carted off the field. This time it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate. He appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers after catching a pass from Tom Brady. Brate stayed on the turf for a while before the medical staff brought out the backboard stretcher and then the cart. Though he wasn't able to leave the field under his own power, Brate did raise a thumbs up to show he was OK.
TAMPA, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fantasy Football Week 7: Defense rankings

Don't look now, but the New York Jets are starting to make waves across the NFL. And while fantasy football managers mostly focus on the offense, how rookie Breece Hall is taking the league by storm (and how their wide receiver corps is, while a talented bunch, a hard puzzle to solve in fantasy). Yet, it's the Gang Green defense that might be even more impressive.
NEW YORK STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
137K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy