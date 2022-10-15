ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

Four teens attack man leaving him unconscious

SANDY, Utah — Four Sandy teenagers are facing felony assault charges after attacking a man in a park. It happened Monday around noon at Dewey Bluth Park which is at 170 East Sego Lily Drive. Police say video posted to social media by those on scene, shows the boys attacking the man in his 50s until he was unconscious.
SANDY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Four teens arrested after attacking man in Sandy park

SANDY, Utah — Four teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an adult man in a Sandy park. The teens, although not identified, were booked into police custody on aggravated assault charges. Disturbing video sent to FOX 13 News by a Canyons School District parent shows the...
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

WJPD investigating suspect impersonating as police officer, pulls over woman

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a woman. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., when dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle attempting to pull over another motorist.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Pit bull attacked 81-year-old man in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man, 81, is recovering after a pit bull attacked him, sending him to the hospital. "It's the most terrifying experience I've ever had," Larry Overton said. "It all happened so quickly." The 81-year-old was out for his daily walk around 8 a.m. Friday on a...
MILLCREEK, UT
kmyu.tv

Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KSLTV

Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital

SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter

SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults

PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home

OGDEN – A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
OGDEN, UT

