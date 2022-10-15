Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Four teens attack man leaving him unconscious
SANDY, Utah — Four Sandy teenagers are facing felony assault charges after attacking a man in a park. It happened Monday around noon at Dewey Bluth Park which is at 170 East Sego Lily Drive. Police say video posted to social media by those on scene, shows the boys attacking the man in his 50s until he was unconscious.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Four teens arrested after attacking man in Sandy park
SANDY, Utah — Four teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an adult man in a Sandy park. The teens, although not identified, were booked into police custody on aggravated assault charges. Disturbing video sent to FOX 13 News by a Canyons School District parent shows the...
KSLTV
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
kmyu.tv
3 accused gang members named as suspects in 2020 murder of 21-year-old man in Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
kmyu.tv
WJPD investigating suspect impersonating as police officer, pulls over woman
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a woman. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., when dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle attempting to pull over another motorist.
kmyu.tv
Families remember Utah teens lost in car crashes, remind drivers to be aware on roads
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — In 2021, 33 teenagers were killed on Utah’s roads, leaving many families grieving. KUTV spoke with some of those families who said they hope no one else will experience the pain of losing a teenage driver again. Isaac Call’s 18-year-old sister Emma...
ksl.com
Pit bull attacked 81-year-old man in Millcreek
MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man, 81, is recovering after a pit bull attacked him, sending him to the hospital. "It's the most terrifying experience I've ever had," Larry Overton said. "It all happened so quickly." The 81-year-old was out for his daily walk around 8 a.m. Friday on a...
POLICE: Taylorsville man stabbed ‘multiple times’ by step-son
A Taylorsville man was stabbed by his step-son Friday night, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.
Pleasant View boy’s quick thinking saves father’s life during seizure, prevents fatal accident
A young teen’s quick actions saved his and his father’s lives, effectively preventing a tragedy with unimaginable casualties.
kmyu.tv
Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
KSLTV
Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital
SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
Gephardt Daily
Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin
ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway. Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.
KSLTV
Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter
SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
Suspected Utah serial bank robber captured, says FBI
Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed the arrest of a wanted Utah serial bank robber.
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
kslnewsradio.com
Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults
PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
ksl.com
Utah's top law enforcer says parents need this tool in case their child gets abducted
LEHI — The abduction of a child is a parent's nightmare. When a kidnapping does happen, every minute and hour that passes "could be very much the difference between bringing someone home or not," Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. That's why the state reinstated a program that helps...
ksl.com
Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home
OGDEN – A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
Gephardt Daily
TRAX hit-and-run driver in custody, victim struck while walking dog is stable
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist hit by a TRAX train Friday night while running a red light – which then knocked him into a pedestrian – has landed in jail. Utah Transit Authority police located the man and his vehicle...
kmyu.tv
Two transported to hospital via helicopter in separate incidents on I-80
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after separate incidents on westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County. Officials said they were called to mile marker 170 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications. "To make...
