MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man, 81, is recovering after a pit bull attacked him, sending him to the hospital. "It's the most terrifying experience I've ever had," Larry Overton said. "It all happened so quickly." The 81-year-old was out for his daily walk around 8 a.m. Friday on a...

MILLCREEK, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO