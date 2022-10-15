ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utahns chime in on last day of public comment for proposed gondola in LCC

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Monday was the last day for Utahns to submit their opinion on the proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The comment period lasted 45 days, first opening on Sept. 2. Officials said they have received thousands of comments on the matter. The gondola project was...
SANDY, UT
Here's what's being done to make sure elections in Utah are safe, secure

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Elections in Utah have been under attack and the state and county clerks have bene fighting back with an information campaign showing how elections are safe and secure. Along I-15 are billboards with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson with a caption reminding Utahns elections are...
UTAH STATE
Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
Provo Police chief resigns after less than a year on the job

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job, the city announced Monday. Fred Ross, who was appointed to the position last November, submitted his resignation to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday. “It has become evident that my fit within...
PROVO, UT
Grizzly bear attacks two college wrestlers, including Utahn in Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men, including a Utahn who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and...
CODY, WY
Unpredictable fall weather makes search and rescue crews nervous

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While details of the forecast may change, it looks as though Utah will get its first serious taste of winter-like weather this coming weekend. The shift from mild and sunny to cold and potentially snowy has search and rescue crews nervous. “Yes, people will...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
UTAH STATE
WJPD investigating suspect impersonating as police officer, pulls over woman

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a woman. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., when dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle attempting to pull over another motorist.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Indulging trick-or-treaters will cost you this year

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Candy will cost you more this Halloween. According to the Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of candy and gum has increased about 13% since last year. That’s the highest increase they’ve ever recorded in the category....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

