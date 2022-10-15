Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Utah state agency using all electric vehicles for first time in state history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A state agency in Utah is utilizing all electric vehicles for the first time ever. After driving the first of five electric pickup trucks up to a charging station, Environmental Quality received the keys from Fleet Operations. The Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt...
kmyu.tv
Families remember Utah teens lost in car crashes, remind drivers to be aware on roads
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — In 2021, 33 teenagers were killed on Utah’s roads, leaving many families grieving. KUTV spoke with some of those families who said they hope no one else will experience the pain of losing a teenage driver again. Isaac Call’s 18-year-old sister Emma...
kmyu.tv
Utahns chime in on last day of public comment for proposed gondola in LCC
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Monday was the last day for Utahns to submit their opinion on the proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The comment period lasted 45 days, first opening on Sept. 2. Officials said they have received thousands of comments on the matter. The gondola project was...
kmyu.tv
Here's what's being done to make sure elections in Utah are safe, secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Elections in Utah have been under attack and the state and county clerks have bene fighting back with an information campaign showing how elections are safe and secure. Along I-15 are billboards with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson with a caption reminding Utahns elections are...
kmyu.tv
Students to hold annual Lauren McCluskey memorial walk four years after her death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at the University of Utah are preparing for a memorial walk and run to honor student-athlete Lauren McCluskey on the four-year anniversary of her death. Two commemorative events on campus will be held by the Associated Students of the University of Utah and...
kmyu.tv
Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
kmyu.tv
Voters ponder debate, political expert looks to national implications of Lee-McMullin race
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Voters across Utah tuned in to the debate Monday night between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin. Jeff Carleton, owner of Mountain West Cider in Salt Lake City, hosted a debate watch party. Although Carleton is a McMullin supporter, and...
kmyu.tv
3 accused gang members named as suspects in 2020 murder of 21-year-old man in Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
kmyu.tv
Provo Police chief resigns after less than a year on the job
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job, the city announced Monday. Fred Ross, who was appointed to the position last November, submitted his resignation to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday. “It has become evident that my fit within...
kmyu.tv
Grizzly bear attacks two college wrestlers, including Utahn in Wyoming
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men, including a Utahn who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and...
kmyu.tv
Unpredictable fall weather makes search and rescue crews nervous
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While details of the forecast may change, it looks as though Utah will get its first serious taste of winter-like weather this coming weekend. The shift from mild and sunny to cold and potentially snowy has search and rescue crews nervous. “Yes, people will...
kmyu.tv
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
kmyu.tv
WJPD investigating suspect impersonating as police officer, pulls over woman
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a woman. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., when dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle attempting to pull over another motorist.
kmyu.tv
Two transported to hospital via helicopter in separate incidents on I-80
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after separate incidents on westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County. Officials said they were called to mile marker 170 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications. "To make...
kmyu.tv
Eccles Theater brimming with puppets, costumes for 'The Lion King' Broadway tour
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The hit stage adaptation of "The Lion King," currently playing at the Eccles Theater during the Broadway tour, is known for its iconic story, music, dancing, and jaw dropping costumes. For all the beauty and magic onstage, backstage has its own dance. "This is...
kmyu.tv
Veteran travel agent says plan 2023 vacations before flights fill up, fares get higher
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many people are in the middle of making holiday travel plans right now, but if you are dreaming of a vacation in 2023, don't wait until next year to find a better deal. Suzy Gustafson, a travel agent of 40 years and owner of...
kmyu.tv
Indulging trick-or-treaters will cost you this year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Candy will cost you more this Halloween. According to the Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of candy and gum has increased about 13% since last year. That’s the highest increase they’ve ever recorded in the category....
