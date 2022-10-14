It's sad the old lady said "I don't want to talk about that" when told she had Black DNA, its sad that so many have this exact thing in their families and refuse to acknowledge it and come together. It's pathetic actually. It's always one sided as well, which speaks volumes.Bet this lady would've went with the old lie of "native american" DNA which is nearly 99% of the time a cover up for actual Black DNA. 🤫🙄🤥🤥🤥
That's One Good Thing About This Younger Generation.. They Don't Look At Color Like The Older People Do.. It's Really Sad That People Have So Much Racism And Hate In Them.. I'm A 71 Year Old White Man And I Was Blessed To Have Such Wonderful Parents That Were Raised In Farming Communities Where Everyone Helped Each Other Regardless Of Their Skin Color...I Never Heard A Racist Comment Come Out Of Either One Of My Parents Mouth's...The Only Negative Comment About Someone I Ever Heard...Came From My Father's Mouth When He Was Speaking Of German And Japanese Soldiers After He Returned Home From World War Two..And After A Couple Of Weeks He Never Said Another Negative Word About The Germans Or The Japanese..After Speaking To His Pastor And Praying For Forgiveness For What He Had Said !! God Loves Everyone And Doesn't See Color 🇺🇸
