Utah State

Shae Sileci
2d ago

It's sad the old lady said "I don't want to talk about that" when told she had Black DNA, its sad that so many have this exact thing in their families and refuse to acknowledge it and come together. It's pathetic actually. It's always one sided as well, which speaks volumes.Bet this lady would've went with the old lie of "native american" DNA which is nearly 99% of the time a cover up for actual Black DNA. 🤫🙄🤥🤥🤥

Clive Bixby
1d ago

That's One Good Thing About This Younger Generation.. They Don't Look At Color Like The Older People Do.. It's Really Sad That People Have So Much Racism And Hate In Them.. I'm A 71 Year Old White Man And I Was Blessed To Have Such Wonderful Parents That Were Raised In Farming Communities Where Everyone Helped Each Other Regardless Of Their Skin Color...I Never Heard A Racist Comment Come Out Of Either One Of My Parents Mouth's...The Only Negative Comment About Someone I Ever Heard...Came From My Father's Mouth When He Was Speaking Of German And Japanese Soldiers After He Returned Home From World War Two..And After A Couple Of Weeks He Never Said Another Negative Word About The Germans Or The Japanese..After Speaking To His Pastor And Praying For Forgiveness For What He Had Said !! God Loves Everyone And Doesn't See Color 🇺🇸

Flathead Beacon

As Montana Voters Prepare to Decide on ‘Born Alive’ Legislative Referendum, Medical Community Expresses Wide Concerns

In addition to choosing between the many candidates running for public office, Montanans on Election Day will vote on LR-131, a legislative referendum that, if passed, will impact medical care for infants and their parents across the state. While proponents of the legislation say that it will hold doctors accountable and save the lives of children, numerous medical professionals have said that the bill hides a darker and more complicated reality, one that would constrain parents’ care choices and limit the ability of providers to appropriately treat terminally ill infants.
kmyu.tv

Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
etxview.com

Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District

Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Neighbor remembers Nicole Connors as a 'great lady'

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s hard to put years of friendship into words when you no longer have that person in your life. A neighbor of one of the Hedingham shooting victims gave it her best shot. Robyn Miller said she has lived in the Hedingham neighborhood for 23...
kmyu.tv

Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Defend Alex Jones After Sandy Hook Verdict

Idahoans are fierce, loyal, and independent people that love their freedom. A recent court decision involving a talk show has Idahoans sharing their opinions contrary to the national narrative. Talk show Alex Jones was ordered to pay almost a billion to the families whose children were killed at Sandy Hook...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh

Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
