Read full article on original website
Related
Judi Dench calls on Netflix to add disclaimer to The Crown: ‘This cannot go unchallenged’
Judi Dench has called on Netflix to include a disclaimer at the start of The Crown that states it is a “fictionalised drama” as a “mark of respect” to the late Queen Elizabeth II.The Skyfall star, 87, expressed her concerns with the forthcoming fifth season of the show based on the British royal family in a letter to The Times on Wednesday 19 October, in which she accused the series of “crude sensationalism”.“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” she wrote.In...
People Are Sharing The Most Inappropriate, Shocking, And Tacky Things They Witnessed At Funerals, And I'm Living For The Mess
"Then, my aunt asked Grandma if she was wearing a bra, and Grandma proceeded to flash my aunt and the deceased."
Comments / 0