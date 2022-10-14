Read full article on original website
Morning News Brief
Batavia Police are investigating a stabbing on Jackson St late Tuesday night. Around 9:38 first responders were called to Highland Park. Batavia Police, Fire and Mercy EMS were dispatched. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No further information is available at this time. If you have information please call the police department at 585 345 6350. The confidential tip line is 585 345 6370.
Afternoon News Brief
After nearly a day of discussion, multiple conferences with his attorney, conversations in the courtroom and several recesses called by the judge, 19-year-old Raul Cruz, one of the two men charged in the killing of two farm workers in Alexander last March, has accepted a plea deal and admitted to the killings. Additionally, Cruz also attempted to bribe a witness with a fentanyl and marijuana cigarette. Cruz needed the specifics of the plea deal and charges explained to him multiple times; at one point, he said that he only had a 9th grade education and never earned his GED. By the end of the day, he accepted the plea following a conversation in the courtroom with the judge, his lawyer and at least one family member present. The offer Cruz eventually accepted was a guilty plea to two counts of murder in the second degree, with a sentencing cap of 20 years to life on each count to run concurrently and a guilty plea intimidating a witness with any sentence on that conviction to run concurrently. The plea satisfies all other pending charges. If he stays out of trouble in prison, he could be a free man in 15 years. Cruz is on the schedule to be sentenced on December 13th.
