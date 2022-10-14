Read full article on original website
Golden Retriever's Adorable Fear of Halloween Yard Decorations Is Impossible to Resist
For a lot of people, spooky season is the most wonderful time of the year! Decorating pumpkins, stringing cobwebs across our shrubs, hanging ghosts from our trees, preparing our yard for the crowds of kids in costumes who will come knocking at our door on all Hallow's Eve. But not everyone is a fan of the dark and scary decor we set out every year to spook passersby. This is perfectly illustrated in the video shared by @bodhithegolden on TikTok. Just look at this brave boy!
Brussels Griffon's 'Mad' Reaction to Owner Getting Out of Bed Is Just Priceless
No one likes to end a cuddle session. The best feeling is being wrapped up in warm blankets while laying in bed, especially when your pet joins in on the cuddles. In fact, one pup was having such a good time cuddling that when his owner got out of bed, he was visibly displeased.
Dog Not Fussed About Doing Walks Has Internet in Stitches: 'What Are You?'
A video of a dog looking less than enthusiastic about doing any activities has gone viral on TikTok, where it had garnered a million views at the time of publishing. The video of the Saint Bernese (a crossbreed between a Saint Bernard and a Bernese Mountain Dog) shared by the TikTok account @watsonthestbernese was posted with a caption that read: "what are you [one eyebrow raised face emoji]... #what #notadog #dogtok #Watson #watsonthestbernese #dogmom."
Couple's Cute Bedtime Routine for Their Pet Turkey Is Making People Smile
Getting children ready for bed is a whole ordeal. They never want to go to bed or brush their teeth or stop playing. You pretty much have to drag them to bed. Luckily pets are easier. Well, sometimes... TikTok user @chathamrabbits is showing us that some pets put up a...
Tales From a Camping Novice: 5 Tips for a First-Time Camper
Camping has never sounded like fun to me. I’m a “fancy hotel in the middle of a big city” kind of girl. I like my clawfoot bathtubs with bubbles up to my chin. I love the hustle and bustle, good food, and people-watching that you can find in a big city.
The Ultimate Family Bucket List :: Fall Edition
Every September and October I have the same good intentions. The following conversation takes place in my head every year and goes a little bit like this…. I say to myself, “Self? This is the year that we are going to soak up every ounce of fall we can. We are going apple picking. We are going to take long walks in the woods. We are going to carve pumpkins using the tutorial I pinned on Pinterest and by golly, they are going to LOOK like the ones I pinned on Pinterest. We are going to craft the HECK out of our Saturday afternoons. We will eat pumpkin spice EVERYTHING until we are SICK of pumpkin spice everything and have no choice but to embrace the peppermint flavors of Christmas.”
Bulldog's Tender Way of Asking for Kisses Is So Full of Love
Dogs are too precious for this earth, but we've somehow gotten lucky enough to live alongside them. From the positions they sleep in, to the ways they ask for attention, there is just so much to fawn over. No wonder our dogs are basically our babies!. Just look at Lexi,...
The adventure of spending quality time with kids
Expanding the kids’ horizon of activities the world has to offer. Mom of 3, Caroline Hood shared how to spend quality time with your kids with activities you enjoy too. For example, she loves skiing so she taught most of her kids how to ski so they could all do it together, especially as they get older. Another idea of hers is to buy the games that you know you will enjoy and try to do them with your kids. Now you have things to talk about and bond over that everyone can relate to. She also talked about baking a cake to turn a bad day around. Caroline and her kids bonded over what was a bad day by celebrating life’s not so great moments. For more tips and inspiration check out her social media.
Video of Ducks Putting Themselves to Bed Each Night Couldn't Be Any Cuter
There's something so comforting and cozy about getting our pets ready to go to bed at night. Calling your cat or dog and telling them it's time to go nite-nite is something every animal lover finds themselves doing at the end of a long day. But when you think of getting all cozy with your animal companions, you probably aren't thinking of ducks.. unless you're like the lucky duck mama in this video!
Abandoning the American Dream For Real Happiness in Their Skoolie
Tawny and Mike had the American Dream — a home, a gym, and all the trappings of modern life. But they felt trapped and unhappy despite their circumstances and wanted to find more. So they started selling everything and building a school bus home!. It’s been four years, and...
