Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games
Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
KETV.com
Creighton men's basketball receives highest preseason ranking in program history
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball received Monday the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays were No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 — the fifth time in school history that the program has started a season ranked. The four previous teams all reached the NCAA tournament.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball set for another top-15 matchup; Allick earns Big Ten award
It will be another top-15 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team when the Huskers play at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. Nebraska (16-1) maintained its spot at No. 3 in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Purdue dropped three spots to No. 12 after Sunday’s loss against unranked Maryland.
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat
Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD reveals ‘metrics’ from Scott Frost’s contract after judge’s decision
The Scott Frost era ended a few weeks ago in Lincoln, but the stories and information are now being brought to light. Nebraska AD Trev Alberts last season had told the Husker faithful that there were metrics Frost needed to reach in his restructured contract. The metrics were never released...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Nebraska Football: Bill O’Brien reportedly ‘in play’ for the Huskers
Is Bill O’Brien preparing to leave the Alabama Crimson Tide in order to become the next head coach of the Nebraska football team? Fox analyst Bruce Feldman thinks he’s the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is definitely “in play” for the Huskers. Feldman appeared during Fox’s broadcast...
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
News Channel Nebraska
Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down
PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Almost $300k generated in gaming tax revenue for Nebraska in one September week
Nebraska's first casino, WarHorse Lincoln, opened on Sept. 24 and has generated thousands of dollars in gaming tax revenue since.
WOWT
Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
1011now.com
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
KETV.com
One person dies after single-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in northeast Nebraska, according to authorities. The Burt County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred southeast of Tekamah, which is about an hour north of Omaha. Deputies and Tekamah Fire and Rescue responded and declared the...
News Channel Nebraska
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st St. near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
kfrxfm.com
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
