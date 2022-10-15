ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games

Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics

From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat

Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down

PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Crashed car in northwest Omaha lands in yard upside down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few hours ago, there was quite a scene in northwest Omaha. First responders were called out to take care of a car that crashed and flipped onto its top in someone’s front yard, just south of Fort Street and Military Ave. OPPD was also...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after single-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska

BURT COUNTY, Neb. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in northeast Nebraska, according to authorities. The Burt County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred southeast of Tekamah, which is about an hour north of Omaha. Deputies and Tekamah Fire and Rescue responded and declared the...
TEKAMAH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st St. near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
OMAHA, NE
kfrxfm.com

“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
OMAHA, NE

