MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Athletics is welcoming fans to a free gathering in Nashville prior to the men's basketball game at Vanderbilt on Monday, Nov. 7. The event will be at Central BBQ Vanderbilt (1601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212) beginning at 5 p.m. Food will be provided with bar specials available, and special guests including University of Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch and additional University leadership are scheduled to attend.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO