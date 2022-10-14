ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
odu.edu

Nutrition Corner with ODU Campus Dietitian

Date/Time (Multi-Day Event) Find our campus dietitian in the lobby of the Student Recreation Center each week where she provides nutritional information and recipes! This is a drop-in event. No registration needed.
odu.edu

ODU Students Take Over Barry Arts Building with Haunted Exhibition

Students from 15 Art Department classes contributed works to "Fright Night," including this 12-foot installation of drawings depicting a pile of skulls. Old Dominion University's Barry Arts Building is getting a spooky makeover this Halloween season with an all-student exhibition called "Fright Night." Through Oct. 31, all three of the...
NORFOLK, VA
odu.edu

Looking Back at the Mars Fest

The Barry Art Museum soared to new heights with Mars Fest 2022. This year's festival featured artist Luke Jerram's large-scale sculpture of Mars, a realistic depiction of the red planet that hovered above 43rd Street and was nearly 23 feet in diameter. Activities included dance performances, glassblowing and a special red beer from Cova Brewing Co. In addition, NASA hosted special events at the museum. Photos Chuck Thomas, Nicholas Clark and Aaron Hodnett/ODU.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy