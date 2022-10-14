The Barry Art Museum soared to new heights with Mars Fest 2022. This year's festival featured artist Luke Jerram's large-scale sculpture of Mars, a realistic depiction of the red planet that hovered above 43rd Street and was nearly 23 feet in diameter. Activities included dance performances, glassblowing and a special red beer from Cova Brewing Co. In addition, NASA hosted special events at the museum. Photos Chuck Thomas, Nicholas Clark and Aaron Hodnett/ODU.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO