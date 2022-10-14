ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Mount Vernon's Conway earns 2nd-team All-OCC girls soccer honors

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday. The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Postseason awaits 3 Knox County prep football teams

MOUNT VERNON — The postseason awaits for three of Knox County’s five teams. Centerburg and Danville already have secured playoff berths and Fredericktown is a virtual lock to get the call Sunday afternoon when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its tournament invitations.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Danville FFA Soils team places 26th at state competition

DANVILLE -- Danville FFA competed in the state FFA soils competition in Lockbourne on Oct. 8. This was the chapter’s first trip to the state competition since 2006. To qualify, chapters must be in the top 5 in their district contest.
DANVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon library celebrates national novel writing month

MOUNT VERNON — November is National Novel Writing Month, i.e. “NaNoWriMo” and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County has big plans for 2022. NaNoWriMo challenges aspiring authors to knuckle down and write 1883 words each day in November, with an end goal of completing a 50,000-word draft of a novel by month’s end.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Spooky Old House featured at Mansfield-Richland County Public Library on Oct. 29

MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre will host the first of its three Teddy Bear Concerts of the 2022-23 Mechanics Bank Education Series on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 pm. "The Spooky Old House" concert will be held in the Community Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library’s Main Location, located at 43 West Third Street, in Downtown Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
Danville Schools host active shooter advanced training

DANVILLE -- Active Shooter Incidents have occurred for decades; however, the frequency in today’s current climate ASI’s have increased dramatically. Law Enforcement, Fire Rescue and EMS have taken a proactive role to enhance first responders’ preparedness.
DANVILLE, OH
Red-light runners a concern during School Bus Safety Week

MOUNT VERNON – Here’s something to be aware of during National School Bus Safety Week, whose Oct. 17-21 theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.”. A driver cited for passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing anywhere in Knox County will have a mandatory appearance date in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Donna L. Wable

Donna Lou Wable, 86, of Danville OH, died October 14, 2022 at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon OH. Donna was born August 14, 1936 in Mount Vernon OH to Kenneth Vian and Edna {Devor} Donna married Martin Allen Wable. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Wable as...
DANVILLE, OH

