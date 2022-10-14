Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon's Conway earns 2nd-team All-OCC girls soccer honors
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday. The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland...
Knox Pages
Postseason awaits 3 Knox County prep football teams
MOUNT VERNON — The postseason awaits for three of Knox County’s five teams. Centerburg and Danville already have secured playoff berths and Fredericktown is a virtual lock to get the call Sunday afternoon when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its tournament invitations.
Knox Pages
Freddie-Burg Trophy up for grabs when Centerburg hosts Fredericktown
CENTERBURG — One already has locked up a playoff berth and the other is likely to do so as well, regardless of what happens Friday night, but bragging rights — and the Freddie-Burg Trophy — are still on the line. Centerburg hosts Fredericktown in the regular season...
Knox Pages
Danville FFA Soils team places 26th at state competition
DANVILLE -- Danville FFA competed in the state FFA soils competition in Lockbourne on Oct. 8. This was the chapter’s first trip to the state competition since 2006. To qualify, chapters must be in the top 5 in their district contest.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon library celebrates national novel writing month
MOUNT VERNON — November is National Novel Writing Month, i.e. “NaNoWriMo” and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County has big plans for 2022. NaNoWriMo challenges aspiring authors to knuckle down and write 1883 words each day in November, with an end goal of completing a 50,000-word draft of a novel by month’s end.
Knox Pages
5 Amish men plead 'no contest' to violating buggy law in Ashland, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Five Amish men charged under Ohio’s new buggy law pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ashland Municipal Court. However, in a written letter, the group vowed not to pay the $50 fines attached to the misdemeanor charges. Andy Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber, Menno Swartzentruber, Eli Mast and John...
Knox Pages
Spooky Old House featured at Mansfield-Richland County Public Library on Oct. 29
MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre will host the first of its three Teddy Bear Concerts of the 2022-23 Mechanics Bank Education Series on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 pm. "The Spooky Old House" concert will be held in the Community Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library’s Main Location, located at 43 West Third Street, in Downtown Mansfield.
Knox Pages
Danville Schools host active shooter advanced training
DANVILLE -- Active Shooter Incidents have occurred for decades; however, the frequency in today’s current climate ASI’s have increased dramatically. Law Enforcement, Fire Rescue and EMS have taken a proactive role to enhance first responders’ preparedness.
Knox Pages
Red-light runners a concern during School Bus Safety Week
MOUNT VERNON – Here’s something to be aware of during National School Bus Safety Week, whose Oct. 17-21 theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.”. A driver cited for passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing anywhere in Knox County will have a mandatory appearance date in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
Knox Pages
Foster care ministry invites community to support homes for foster kids
SAVANNAH -- Fostering Family Ministries (FFM) will host the north central Ohio Made for Home Community Service on Oct. 20. The event advocates for churches to act to end the foster-care crisis.
Knox Pages
Donna L. Wable
Donna Lou Wable, 86, of Danville OH, died October 14, 2022 at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon OH. Donna was born August 14, 1936 in Mount Vernon OH to Kenneth Vian and Edna {Devor} Donna married Martin Allen Wable. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Wable as...
