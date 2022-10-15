ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Explaining satanic panic: South Texas Crime Stories

This season we explore what Satanic Panic is and how it affected people here in San Antonio. In part one we look at what Satanic Panic is and how it changed the life of a man named Melvin Quinney and his family. 1989. It was 1989, Melvin Quinney, his wife...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Journey to bring its Freedom Tour to Austin, San Antonio

TEXAS — Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Texas next year. The “Don’t Stop Believin’” rock band will be playing at the Moody Center on Feb. 22, 2023, with special guest TOTO. They will keep the show moving to San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, April 4.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Server with autism becomes part owner of San Antonio restaurant he's worked at for 20 years

If you live on the northwest side, you've probably heard of Cha Cha's, a popular tex-mex restaurant that's been around since the mid 80's. After closing three locations in 2017 due to her father Ricardo Ruiz's passing. Current owner Bania Ruiz decided to open Cha Cha's New Gen in 2021, a sole location that now houses healthy twists to the recipes she grew up eating.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park

Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

Family, friends remember slain youth football coach with balloon release

SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family Sunday released balloons to honor 29-year-old San Antonio native Messiah Grier, who died this month. Authorities say a co-worker shot Grier in Florida, where the two ServPro employees were cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. Authorities in Florida charged 36-year-old Vincent Harris with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

