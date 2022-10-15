Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Explaining satanic panic: South Texas Crime Stories
This season we explore what Satanic Panic is and how it affected people here in San Antonio. In part one we look at what Satanic Panic is and how it changed the life of a man named Melvin Quinney and his family. 1989. It was 1989, Melvin Quinney, his wife...
Catching up with Lamb of God, before the iconic metal act's San Antonio show this week
Lamb of God will perform Tuesday at Freeman Coliseum, supporting its new album Omens.
Talks about going after 'Bad Actor' apartment complexes start tonight
SAN ANTONIO — Proactive apartment inspections are more an idea than a reality in San Antonio, for now. But the second line of a new release makes the probability sound very real 'begins discussion for creation of program and new ordinance.'. Amin Tohmaz, Deputy Director of Development, knows what...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Journey to bring its Freedom Tour to Austin, San Antonio
TEXAS — Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Texas next year. The “Don’t Stop Believin’” rock band will be playing at the Moody Center on Feb. 22, 2023, with special guest TOTO. They will keep the show moving to San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, April 4.
KSAT 12
San Antonio father shares life of his daughter that was taken too soon
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away on Friday, after she was hit by a car on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue. The child’s father, Javier Ortega, said it was...
East San Antonio's Truth Pizzeria has permanently closed
Truth Pizzeria opened in 2020 amid the COVID shutdown with Sulla Strada Pizza owner and pie master John Winkler at the helm.
Everywhere San Antonio Chef Nicola Blaque Eats on Her Days Off
San Antonio is known as a Tex-Mex haven, where you can find some of the country’s best tacos, enchiladas and other delicious staples. But the sprawling city is home to a variety of cuisines, from Asian to Caribbean. For the latter, put your trust in Nicola Blaque. The Jamaica-born...
KSAT 12
Journey coming to San Antonio for 50th anniversary celebration tour
SAN ANTONIO – Journey is coming to San Antonio with open arms next spring. The legendary rock band announced its “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” and that includes a stop at the AT&T Center on April 4. Tickets for the general public go on sale at...
Server with autism becomes part owner of San Antonio restaurant he's worked at for 20 years
If you live on the northwest side, you've probably heard of Cha Cha's, a popular tex-mex restaurant that's been around since the mid 80's. After closing three locations in 2017 due to her father Ricardo Ruiz's passing. Current owner Bania Ruiz decided to open Cha Cha's New Gen in 2021, a sole location that now houses healthy twists to the recipes she grew up eating.
KENS 5
OFFLINE | Get to know iconic KENS 5 Weather Chief Bill Taylor behind the scenes
San Antonio has named Taylor Best Meteorologist for four years running. Ever wonder what his very favorite weather forecast is?
San Antonio's most popular, bestselling books from September 2022
Say goodbye to Barnes & Noble.
KTSA
Two robbed trying to complete Facebook Marketplace car sale near North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were robbed while trying to complete a Facebook Marketplace sale near North Star Mall Saturday night. San Antonio police say two people had been in contact with a prospective seller for a car listed on the social media platform. They agreed to...
tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
Historic Tobin Hill home closer to becoming bar after dodging demolition
The pair originally planned to convert the first floor into a bar.
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
KENS 5
'This is an amazing teacher' | Tillie Sanchez wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for San Antonio ISD
The students at Poe Middle School say their teacher is a “good human being with a big heart. One they will never forget.”
How to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio and the Hill Country
The holiday is around the corner, so start planning now!
WFAA
Family, friends remember slain youth football coach with balloon release
SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family Sunday released balloons to honor 29-year-old San Antonio native Messiah Grier, who died this month. Authorities say a co-worker shot Grier in Florida, where the two ServPro employees were cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. Authorities in Florida charged 36-year-old Vincent Harris with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
KENS 5
Ways to support national bullying awareness month | Great Day SA
SAN ANTONIO — David's Legacy Foundation and the UGLI Foundation are working together to end bullying forever. For more information on how you can take part in the stand against bullying visit theuglifoundation.org or davidslegacy.org.
