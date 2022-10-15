ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

leeuniversity.edu

Lee to Host “The Exiles Experience” Conference

Lee University will host “The Exiles Experience,” a conference for college students and young adults on Oct. 28-29 in Pangle Hall. The weekend-long event will include evening worship, guest speakers, discussion panels, and a baptism commissioning service. This conference is co-sponsored by Church of God World Missions, and...
CLEVELAND, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Lee and Holritz to Present “Voice of the Viola”

The Lee University School of Music will present Dr. Josh Holritz, viola, and Dr. ChoEun Lee, piano, in a faculty recital, “Voice of the Viola,” on Monday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the Squires Recital Hall, located in Lee’s Humanities Center. “We are very much looking...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Gratefull Is Back: Citywide Thanksgiving Luncheon Will Be Held On November 17

Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back!. On Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. This community-wide Thanksgiving Luncheon was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

National Night Out – Tuesday, October 18 at Bradley Square Mall

We were joined by Cleveland Police PIO Evie West to talk about the National Night Out event taking place at Bradley Square Mall from 5:00 – 8:00 on Tuesday. Learn more about the Cleveland Police Department on their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clevelandpolicetn/. Event Details:. ~~~ National Night Out 2022 ~~~
CLEVELAND, TN
Government Technology

Tennessee Residents Embrace New Broadband Investment

(TNS) — Using a public-private partnership, about 3,400 homes in rural Walker County will be equipped for high-speed internet in the next two years. Walker County elected leaders and officials with Kinetic by Windstream answered questions about the nearly $11.3 million project last week at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. Many of the approximately 50 residents present had slow internet and were hoping for a solution.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Youth Villages of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Youth Villages provides help for children and young people across the United States who face a wide range of emotional, mental, and behavioral problems. Today we welcome Kiyoko Puca and Ciscily Stewart from Youth Villages Chattanooga to tell us all about this great organization.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests October 10-16

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 10-16. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

TBI Warns Against Fentanyl Candy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is echoing warnings from the US Drug Enforcement Administration about fentanyl and candy this Halloween. A brightly colored fentanyl pill that resembles candies like ‘SweeTarts’ or ‘Smarties’ has recently been seized in Chickamauga GA. Rainbow fentanyl, according to the DEA, is...
WTVC

Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
HARRISON, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 17

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a homeless male and female were loitering on the property. On scene police encountered Mark Walling. Walling was found to have a sessions court warrant. He was transported to Silverdale. 22-014271- Clemons Road- Suspicious People- The...
EAST RIDGE, TN

