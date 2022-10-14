“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” wrote Keith McNally, the restauranteur and owner of New York City hotspot Balthazar, on Oct. 17. Keith, 71, got James’ name to trend on Twitter after posting that the 44-year-old host of The Late Late Show was a “cretin of a man” for being “the most abusive customer” in the restaurant’s 25-year history. After the public shaming, James apparently threw himself at the mercy of McNally’s feet, and all was forgiven. “Having f-cked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances,” wrote McNally on Instagram. “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for [nine] months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO