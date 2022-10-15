The foundation is poured and a new structure will go vertical soon at the Friesen Ford dealership near Aurora’s I-80 interchange, paving the way for an expanded parts distribution operation. Owner Jason Friesen reported this week that the 12,000 sq. ft. facility on the north side of the dealership will serve as a warehouse for a full line of Ford parts, adding that he hopes the structure is…

AURORA, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO