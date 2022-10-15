Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora News Register
This week's top stories
Husky pride permeated the downtown square Friday as the community joined the AHS Homecoming celebration. Hundreds of people gathered around the courthouse square to watch the annual Homecoming parade, followed by a pep rally on the courthouse parking lot. Husky alumni Dr. Cory Ohlson, a 1989 Aurora graduate, offered thoughts on what it means to be a Husky as the event’s featured speaker.
Aurora News Register
Liam Faller competes in national tractor pull
Young Hampton native Liam Faller has had quite the success in the pedal tractor pull world as of late. What started as a fun thing to do during Hampton Booster Days over the summer grew into a state competition and then nationals in September. According to Megan Faller, Liam’s mother,...
Aurora News Register
Friesen Ford expanding parts operation
The foundation is poured and a new structure will go vertical soon at the Friesen Ford dealership near Aurora’s I-80 interchange, paving the way for an expanded parts distribution operation. Owner Jason Friesen reported this week that the 12,000 sq. ft. facility on the north side of the dealership will serve as a warehouse for a full line of Ford parts, adding that he hopes the structure is…
Aurora News Register
Teamwork bests field fire south of Aurora
More than a handful of “red flag” fire weather warnings and watches have been enacted over the past week in and around Hamilton County. These warnings, according to information released by the National Weather Service Hastings office, were issued due to low relative humidity and high winds. The...
Aurora News Register
Arthur "Ed" Nilson
Arthur Edward (“Ed11 ) Nilson passed away on August 28, 2022 surrounded by family after a battle with prostate cancer. An avid hiker and poet, Ed loved nature, spending time with his family, and debating theology and politics with friends. Ed was born on his family’s farm on August...
Aurora News Register
HPC Storm falls to Exeter-Milligan in CRC quarterfinals
High Plains and Exeter-Milligan had one of the matches of the day from the CRC tournament in the quarterfinals Saturday in York. The two teams traded blows in its second match of the week, this time Exeter-Milligan taking the win in three, 25-22, 18-25 and 25-20. Back on Oct. 11, HPC defeated E-M in four sets.
Aurora News Register
Play writing: authors sign books at Susan’s
Former college basketball player Chad Rykhoek was at Susan’s Books and Gifts in Aurora last week signing copies of his 2019 book “College Basketball: A Player’s Perspective” along with co-author, mother Teri (Lee) Crisco. The mother-and-son duo were in the area visiting family, including owner Susan...
Aurora News Register
Hampton set for district title clash Friday
Hampton passed the first of its two-week test with flying colors. The Hawks entered St. Edward needing a win to stay in contention for a district championship and went home with a 64-32 win over the Beavers Friday night. The win for coach Jereme Jones was special, beating a St....
