Milford, Conn. – Fordham golf got off to a solid start at the SHU Fall Classic at Great River Golf Club on Sunday, finished the day third out of eight schools, led by Nicholas Manning's 2-under 70 to sit in a share of fourth. The hosts, Sacred Heart, currently lead the field at a combined 1-over 289, while Fairfield's Colin Summers tops the individual leaderboard at 5-under.

MILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO