fordhamsports.com
Men’s Tennis Opens Fall Season at Fairfield Invitational
Fairfield, Conn. – The Fordham University men's tennis team opened the 2022-2023 season at the Fairfield Invitational from September 23-25. Day One. Quinn Fender / Dhillon Virdee-Oakley (FOR) def. Sam Hodges/Will O'Brien (FFD), 6-2 Stefan Mitrovic/Tolunay Sumer (FFD) def. Toi Kobayashi / Sampras Rakotondrainibe (FOR), 7-5 Andreas Whalen-Merediz /...
Women's Basketball Picked Fourth in A-10 Preseason Poll; DeWolfe, Dingle Earn All-Conference Nods
Newport News, Va. – Fordham women's basketball has been picked to finish fourth in the annual Atlantic 10 head coaches' preseason poll, the league announced on Tuesday. Additionally, senior guard Anna DeWolfe was selected to the preseason All-Conference First Team, while graduate guard Asiah Dingle earned spots on both the Second and All-Defensive Teams.
Women’s Tennis Competes at Hofstra Invitational
Hempstead, N.Y. – The Fordham University women's tennis squad competed in the Hofstra Invitational last weekend where the Rams faced Hofstra and FDU. Avery Aude was the top Fordham performer, winning both of her singles matches. Day 1. Singles. Jimena Garbino (Hofstra) def. Lindsay Hung (Fordham) 6-3, 6-4 Ananyaa...
Golf in Third After Day One of SHU Fall Classic
Milford, Conn. – Fordham golf got off to a solid start at the SHU Fall Classic at Great River Golf Club on Sunday, finished the day third out of eight schools, led by Nicholas Manning's 2-under 70 to sit in a share of fourth. The hosts, Sacred Heart, currently lead the field at a combined 1-over 289, while Fairfield's Colin Summers tops the individual leaderboard at 5-under.
Tim DeMorat and James Conway Named Patriot League Players of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. – For the second consecutive week, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and sophomore linebacker James Conway were named GEICO Patriot League Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, when the League office announced honors on Monday. It is the sixth straight honor for DeMorat, the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and the third for Conway.
