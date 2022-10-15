Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty edges Liberty North for District Championship
RIVERSIDE — There is something special that always happens when Liberty and Liberty North meet regardless of the sport. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the rivalry was renewed, this time in softball for the Class 5 District 8 Championship. Lead changes and clutch hits led to an incredible matchup that saw the Blue Jays edge the Eagles 11-8. “The best game to be a part of,” Liberty catcher Sierra Persinger said.
mycouriertribune.com
Magical inning delivers district championship to Kearney
Excelsior Springs — Applause continued to ring batter after batter, swing after swing, run after run in the sixth inning of the Class 4 District 8 Championship. It was an explosion of runs for the Kearney softball team that hoisted the district title over their rivals Platte County on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kearney used a miraculous inning to win 14-5 over the Pirates.
Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day. “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
kttn.com
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
mycouriertribune.com
Robert Wayne Flora Sr.
Robert Wayne "Bob" Flora Sr., 84, a longtime Liberty resident, began his journey into eternal life on October 14, 2022. He was in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and friends. Bob was born into this life on June 22, 1938, in Hoagland, Indiana, the seventh of eight...
mycouriertribune.com
Gary Papek
Gary Papek, age 74, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother Gabrielle Van Houtte and father Frank Papek. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth S. Papek of Kansas City, MO; brother, Robert F. Papek of LaVista, NE; son, Andy Papek of Overland Park, KS; son. Darren Papek and spouse Tomiko Enomoto of Smithville, MO; grandson, Zane Papek; and many loving uncles, aunts and friends.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
kttn.com
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
Hayward’s Pit BBQ founder remembered by friends and family
It is only fitting that Hayward Spears Sr. family and friends said their goodbyes to the BBQ baron over none other than BBQ.
Saint Luke’s closing two more community hospitals in Johnson County
Saint Luke's Health System plans to close two community hospital locations in Shawnee and Olathe by the end of the year.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Injured in Ray County Crash Monday Evening
An Excelsior Springs man suffered injuries in a Ray County crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:04 Monday evening on westbound Highway 10 at Oak Street, as 56-year-old Ronald J. Lambert was stopped in traffic to turn. Troopers say a second westbound vehicle...
mycouriertribune.com
John C. Jackson
John C. Jackson, Platte City, MO, age 95, died October 12, 2022 at Kansas City NorthCare Hospice House. Cremation is planned with a joint memorial and burial to be held at a later date with the future passing of his beloved wife, Louise. Until then, if you wish, donations may be made to the Platte County Historical and Genealogical Society or other charitable organization as you prefer.
KMBC.com
Serious injuries reported in double shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double shooting has been reported in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday afternoon. KC police say two people sustained serious injuries in a shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar. Authorities are investigating after a shooting call came into officers just after 1:20 p.m. Police have not yet...
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 152 sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County injured two people including one from Meadville. Sixty-five-year-old Danny McIntrye of Meadville was driving on Highway 152 at the entrance ramp to I-435 when the vehicle traveled off the road, went airborne, and struck an embankment. McIntyre, along with a passenger, 24-year-old...
northwestmoinfo.com
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
Comments / 0